NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Motorsport

Alonso keeps McLaren waiting over new deal

2017-09-16 08:19
Fernando Alonso (TEAMtalk Media)
Related Links

Singapore - Fernando Alonso said he needed time to look into McLaren's new partnership with Renault before pledging his future, as he kept his options open despite their split with Honda.

Alonso repeatedly threatened to quit as McLaren struggled with their Honda engines, and their switch to Renault power next year is expected to convince him to stay.

But the two-time world champion, who has also dabbled in IndyCar, said he first wanted to study the new partnership, which was announced at the Singapore Grand Prix on Friday.

"I just received the news and now after Singapore, which is the first priority for me, I will try to know a little bit more about the project and about the Renault engine, about the expectations for next year," Alonso said.

"Because obviously right now I don't know anything. So after I consider that I will make decisions."

The 36-year-old Spaniard said earlier in Singapore that he had offers both inside and outside of F1, and that he would make up his mind in the next few weeks.

Alonso, who won his world titles with the Renault team in 2005 and 2006, has a long-term goal of becoming only the second driver to complete the Triple Crown - winning the Monaco Grand Prix, Le Mans and the Indy500.

Securing his services is a major priority for McLaren, who are Formula One's most successful British team but have not won a race since 2012.

"We're going to turn our attention to Fernando now," said McLaren executive director Zak Brown. "We've been speaking a lot... I think in the not-too-distant future we should be able to get something done.

"And that will be the last big piece of the puzzle."

Switching to Renault might not be the catch-all solution for McLaren as, like Honda, the French engine-maker has also had its problems with F1's complex hybrid technology.

"McLaren have gone from the fourth-worst engine to the third-worst engine," commented Sky Sports analyst and ex-F1 driver Martin Brundle.

Alonso also sounded a note of caution when he said: "You never know if it's a good move or a bad move for the team.

"But I think definitely if McLaren thought it was time to split with Honda and go for Renault, it's because they have good information about next year.

"Hopefully that will put McLaren again in the places that we all feel that McLaren belongs."

Alonso added that he felt "proud" of McLaren's project with Honda, despite the fact it has failed to yield a single podium place in more than two-and-a-half seasons.

"We all felt that it was the perfect match, we all felt that this could be a great time for this partnership," he said.

"Unfortunately, we tried our best and we didn't succeed."

Read more on:    fernando alonso  |  f1
NEXT ON SPORT24X

F1 keeps engine penalties in place for now

2017-09-15 18:40

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News

Live scoring

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Former SA cricketer jailed for rape Louw: NZ ‘giggles’ over Bok absentee Mitchell: Boks should attack NZ's small men Spies takes swipe at Montpellier for manner of axing Spies on what Boks must do to beat ABs
WRAP: Currie Cup - Week 10 WRAP: PSL WRAP: English Premiership Smit: Why not rotate SA teams in PRO14? Pierre Spies chats to Sport24

Latest Multimedia

Laureus SA hosts star-studded summit in Mauritius
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

PSL action hots up!

The 2017/18 PSL season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Hypothetically, given the same cars to drive, who is the most talented current Formula One driver in your opinion?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 