Motorsport

Alonso 'hopes' for new McLaren deal

2017-09-18 14:51
Fernando Alonso (TEAMtalk Media)
Cape Town - With McLaren having resolved their engine situation, dropping Honda in favour of Renault, Fernando Alonso is hopeful of securing a new deal with the Woking team.

On Friday McLaren confirmed that they would be concluding their partnership with Honda at the end of this season. 

Moments later they announced a three-year deal to run Renault power. 

With that resolved, and McLaren dreaming of podiums and race wins, Alonso says he will "hopefully" stay on next season. 

"I always said I will wait first for the decision of the team," he told Sky Sports F1. 

"They announced this weekend their project for the next couple of years now I will see that project in detail. 

"I had fantastic three years with this team even without the results and hopefully we can make a deal."

Read more on:    f1  |  fernando alonso  |  motorsport
2017-09-18 13:49

