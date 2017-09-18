Alonso 'hopes' for new McLaren deal

Cape Town - With McLaren having resolved their engine situation, dropping Honda in favour of Renault, Fernando Alonso is hopeful of securing a new deal with the Woking team.

On Friday McLaren confirmed that they would be concluding their partnership with Honda at the end of this season.

Moments later they announced a three-year deal to run Renault power.

With that resolved, and McLaren dreaming of podiums and race wins, Alonso says he will "hopefully" stay on next season.

"I always said I will wait first for the decision of the team," he told Sky Sports F1.

"They announced this weekend their project for the next couple of years now I will see that project in detail.

"I had fantastic three years with this team even without the results and hopefully we can make a deal."