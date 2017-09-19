Alonso expects 'normality' without Honda

Cape Town - Fernando Alonso believes McLaren can look forward to "normality" in 2018 as they swap from Honda to Renault power.

Alonso's frustrations with Honda have been evident throughout this year's championship, resulting in several amusing radio exchanges with the McLaren pit wall.



However, that - Alonso hopes - will come to an end when this season does as McLaren have announced that they are dropping Honda in favour of Renault.

Asked what he expects to bring to the table, the Spaniard replied: "Normality! But I think it is just looking too much ahead, because I don't know even what I will do next year.

"But the aim is, as I always said, to be on the podium and fight for victories, to be thinking 'what we will do at the start?', looking at the videos for maybe attacking and maybe leading the race in the first stint.

"Those are all the things I did for 13 years of my career. So as I said, back to normality."

Although Alonso has yet to sign a new deal for next season, the double World Champion says that will "hopefully" be sorted out in the coming weeks.

