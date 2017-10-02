Alonso brushes off Vettel's 'blue flag' complaint

Cape Town - Fernando Alonso has shrugged off Sebastian Vettel's
complaints about his driving at the Malaysian GP, saying "blue flags"
has been heard "many times" by the German.
Vettel was unhappy with Alonso at Sepang on Sunday, feeling
that the McLaren driver had involved himself in the battle for third with
Daniel Ricciardo.
"Come on Alonso," Vettel bemoaned over team radio.
"I thought you were better than that."
He later added: "Fernando decided to jump in the
middle. I think he said when he left Ferrari that he was a Ferrari fan but
today he didn't act like one."
Alonso, though, has brushed off Vettel's complaints.
"Blue flags, blue flags. I don't know, I didn't see on
television," he said mimicking the German.
"For me on the car it looks okay, but we heard many
times 'blue flags, blue flags' from him so probably it's one of those."