Agerter wins San Marino Moto2, SA's Binder 5th

Misano Adriatico - Swiss rider Dominique Agerter (Suter) won the San Marino Moto2 Grand Prix under the rain on Sunday,

Agerter finished ahead of Kalex duo Thomas Lthi of Switzerland and Malaysian Hafizh Syahrin, to claim his second career win. South Africa's Brad Binder finished in fifth place, 23 seconds behind the winner.

Binder, who won the Moto 3 division last year is slowly making a comeback after surgery on his left arm.

Moto 2

1. Dominique Agerter (SUI/Suter) 51min 39.709sec, 2. Thomas Lthi (SUI/Kalex) at 1.400sec, 3. Hafizh Syahrin (MAS/Kalex) 7.875, 4. Francesco Bagnaia (ITA/Kalex) 21.223, 5. Brad Binder (RSA/KTM) 23.849, 6. Sandro Cortese (GER/Suter) 41.421, 7. Fabio Quartararo (FRA/Kalex) 43.107, 8. Simone Corsi (ITA/Speed Up) 56.926, 9. Khairul Idham Pawi (MAS/Kalex) 1:01.495, 10. Jesko Raffin (SWI/Kalex) 1:20.192

Overall standings

1. Franco Morbidelli (ITA/Kalex) 223pts, 2. Thomas Lthi (SUI/Kalex) 214, 3. Alex Marquez (ESP/Kalex) 155, 4. Miguel Oliveira (POR/KTM) 141, 5. Francesco Bagnaia (ITA/Kalex) 124, 6. Takaaki Nakagami (JPN/Kalex) 109, 7. Mattia Pasini (ITA/Kalex) 104, 8. Dominique gerter (SUI/Suter) 88, 9. Simone Corsi (ITA/Speed Up) 86, 10. Hafizh Syahrin (MAL/Kalex) 66