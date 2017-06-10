Woods told police he took Xanax - report

Tiger Wood reacts after finishing round one at the US Open 10 over par (Ross Kinniard/AFP)

Miami - Tiger Woods told police that he was taking Xanax the night he was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, an unredacted version of the police report obtained by the Golf Channel showed.

The version of the Jupiter, Florida, Police Department report made public Friday after a request by the Golf Channel contained material redacted from the version released to media last week.

Woods, 41, was found asleep at the wheel on May 29 and arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

A breathalyzer test showed no alcohol in his system, and the 14-time major golf champion has said an "unexpected reaction to prescribed medications" led to the incident.

Xanax can be prescribed to treat anxiety and depression as well as insomnia.

In the report originally released by authorities, Xanax was not among the drugs listed on a line for "medical conditions" which did include the pain reliever Vicodin and the anti-inflammatory Vioxx - although Woods indicated he hadn't used Vioxx for a year.

Woods announced in May that he had undergone a fourth back surgery that would keep him off the course for the rest of the 2017 season.

He attempted a comeback after more than a year away from the game late in 2016, but played in just three tournaments.

He is scheduled to be arraigned in Palm Beach County Court on July 5.