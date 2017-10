New Jersey - The United States clinched a crushing victory over the International team to claim a 10th Presidents Cup on Sunday.

Needing just one point to seal the victory after pounding the Internationals for three straight days, the Americans were assured of the win when Daniel Berger went 3-up with 3 to play against South Korean Kim Si-Woo in the fourth match of the day - after Kevin Chappell halved his match with Australian Marc Leishman.