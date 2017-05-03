NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Golf

Trump woos Turkmen strongman with Jack Nicklaus ties

2017-05-03 14:00
Jack Nicklaus (Getty)
Related Links

Ashgabat - US President Donald Trump has namechecked "friend" and golf legend Jack Nicklaus in a congratulatory note to the strongman leader of Turkmenistan, state media in the Central Asian nation said on Wednesday.

Government mouthpiece Neutral Turkmenistan reported Trump sent a "message" to authoritarian ruler Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov to congratulate the country on the spring equinox holiday of Nowruz, which is celebrated in the second half of March. 

"My friend Jack Nicklaus, who recently returned after his visit to Ashgabat, told me a lot about the beauty of Turkmenistan and the warm hospitality of the Turkmen people," the Russian-language newspaper quoted Trump as saying.  

"The American people and our business circles will continue to explore new areas for further development of cooperation with Turkmenistan."

The US embassy in Turkmenistan did not immediately respond to requests to confirm the congratulations. 

Turkmenistan, a gas-rich country of more than five million people, regularly features at the bottom of rights rankings published by international advocacy groups. 

Nicklaus, a vocal supporter of Trump who is regarded as one of the greatest golfers ever, is currently building a golf club near capital city Ashgabat with his company Nicklaus Design.  

The club, which will be the first of its kind in Turkmenistan, is set to be completed ahead of the Fifth Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games that the city is hosting in September. 

Trump himself is a regular golfer and famously teed off at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida with Japanese leader Shinzo Abe in February.

Nicklaus, whose nickname is "the golden bear" has said in the past that his company has built golf courses for Trump. 

Read more on:    jack nicklaus  |  donald trump  |  golf
NEXT ON SPORT24X

SA to face France, Italy, Sweden in GolfSixes

2017-05-03 13:10

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Ngoepe’s MLB debut couldn’t be scripted any better Lions star escapes armed robbery tragedy Unleash Curwin Bosch on the French! R21.75m a season for Dan Carter! Burger: SA has talent to bridge gap on NZ
Ngoepe’s MLB debut couldn’t be scripted any better Lions star escapes armed robbery tragedy CSA announces 'top-up' contract players Kings: We can achieve more with time Hennie Bekker: Stormers have no defensive pattern

Latest Multimedia

Lions and Sharks are SA's good news stories, says Mark Keohane
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Will Tiger Woods win another Major title?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 