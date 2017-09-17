NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Golf

Nordqvist wins Evian play-off for second major title

2017-09-17 19:25
Golf ball near hole (File)
Evian - Sweden's Anna Nordqvist overcame glandular fever and terrible weather to claim her second major title with a play-off win over American Brittany Altomare at the Evian Championship on Sunday.

Both players shot 66 to tie on nine under par, and a bogey five at the first play-off hole -- the 18th -- was good enough for the 30-year-old to add another major to the 2009 LPGA Championship.

For the past two and a half months, Nordqvist has been suffering from glandular fever, but she leant on the words of her late grandfather, who said to "never give up".

She first showed her resilience with a virtuoso display in Europe's Solheim Cup defeat by the US last month, top-scoring with 3.5 points.

A brilliant final round that included two eagles and four birdies helped Nordqvist storm to the title on Sunday.

"That's what he always told me and that's what I try to do," she said.

"It has been a tough few months. I always wanted to make the Solheim Cup and I did that. But I have been exhausted. I don't enjoy lying in bed and not being able to do anything.

"Because of the illness, it definitely makes this win sweeter."

With rain and then hail lashing the course, the play-off was staged in horrendous conditions and the 18th green had to be squeegeed before the players could putt.

Both women laid up short of the water in two and then Altomare took three from the edge of the green for a six. Nordqvist got up and down from left off the green for a winning five.

Last year, she lost in a play-off at the US Women's Open when she was penalised two shots for brushing sand in a bunker with her club.

"I'm still trying to catch my breath, I'm speechless," she added.

"The play-off hole was so hard and the weather was about the worst I have ever played in. My hands were numb for the last couple of shots.

"But I grew up in Sweden so I am used to playing in pretty bad weather."

The Championship was reduced to 54 holes after Thursday's play was wiped out by severe storms and the last day was a real ding-dong affair.

Thailand's Moriya Jutanugarn, the overnight leader, was two ahead at the turn, but her chances of a first win on Tour were blighted by a drive out of bounds at the 13th.

She came to the tough 18th needing a par to make the play-off. But she had to lay up with her second shot, hit it way left, and ended up making bogey for a round of 72.

Lydia Ko, the 2015 champion, was also one shy after a final hole lay-up for a 69, while Australian Katherine Kirk birdied the last for a 70 and finished in the three-way tie for third place.

Chun In-Gee, the defending champion, closed with a 72 for one under par, while fellow South Korean and world number one Ryu So-Yeon had a 71 for two-over and 40th overall.

The Championship also marked the retirement of Japanese star Ai Miyazato. After 12 years on Tour and 25 career wins worldwide, the 32-year-old former world number one closed with a 73 for one over par.

A two-time winner at Evian before it became a major, Miyazato said: "Finishing my career here means a lot to me. I saw all my friends at the back of the 18th green and it almost made me cry.

"That's what I'll miss most. All my friends, and all the people associated with the LPGA Tour."

Third and final round scores at the Evian Championship USLPGA/LET golf tournament (reduced to 54 holes) in Evian on Sunday:

204 - Anna Nordqvist (SWE) 66 72 66, Brittany Altomare (USA) 70 68 66

(Nordqvist won play-off at first extra hole)

205 - Lydia Ko (NZL) 68 68 69, Moriya Jutanugarn (THA) 65 68 72, Katherine Kirk (AUS) 66 69 70

206 - Kim Sei-Young (KOR) 70 68 68, Feng Shanshan CHN) 69 68 69

207 - Jennifer Song (USA) 72 65 70

208 - Lee Mi-Hyang (KOR) 69 72 67

209 - Georgia Hall (GBR) 68 69 72, Kim In-Kyung (KOR) 67 69 73, Ayako Uehara (JPN) 68 66 75

210 - Ally McDonald (USA) 71 68 71

211 - Choi Hye Jin (KOR) 69 72 70, Kim Hyo Joo (KOR) 70 73 68, Su Oh (AUS) 71 68 72, Sandra Gal (GER) 70 69 72

212 - Gaby Lopez (MEX) 72 70 70, Danielle Kang (USA) 71 70 71, Cristie Kerr (USA) 69 73 70, Morgan Pressel (USA) 71 69 72, Chun In-Gee (KOR) 70 70 72, Nicole Broch Larsen (DEN) 69 70 73, Ji Eun-Hee (KOR) 74 70 68, Angela Stanford (USA) 69 68 75

France's 451-ranked Wattel wins first Tour title

2017-09-17 17:36

