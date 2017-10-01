No let up as USA aim for record Presidents Cup win

Jersey City - With the United States just one win away from a 10th Presidents Cup crown, captain Steve Stricker is urging his players not to let up.

"Strick has been very, very adamant about "I want to win every single session this week," said US star Jordan Spieth.

"And I think that's a really good goal for our team (Sunday) - try and win the session."

After a dominant three days, the Americans need to win just one of Sunday's 12 singles matches to win the biennial match play showdown in epic style.

The first chance to seal it goes to Kevin Chappell, who takes on Australian Marc Leishman in the opening match at Liberty National at 18:04 SA time.

Next up will be rookie Charley Hoffman, taking on Australian veteran Jason Day.

"They had only played twice leading up to this point," Stricker said.

"I thought it would be a good position for them to go out and gain some really good experience. And they wanted that position."

It's a virtual certainty that the Cup will be locked up before five-time major winner Phil Mickelson concludes the penultimate match against Canadian Adam Hadwin.

Mickelson is the only man to play in all 12 Presidents Cups, and Stricker admitted he thought about sending the 47-year-old out earlier - perhaps putting him in position to seal the deal.

"We thought about him a little bit," Stricker said. It's always hard. But you end up trying to make the match-ups to the best of your ability.

"We've got some really strong players towards the end," Stricker added, citing US Open champion Brooks Koepka and British Open winner Jordan Spieth.

"Phil we thought we would put towards the ends, and just have some security there. Hopefully it doesn't come down all the way to that end."

The United States led by just one point going into Sunday's singles in South Korea two years ago - and won the title by the same margin.

In the past 10 years the largest lead going into the final day was seven points for the Americans in 2007.

"It's different playing with a big lead like we have," Stricker said, but his message hasn't changed.

"Take care of business ... win every session," Stricker said. "We have to go out and still take care of business."

Pairings for Sunday's singles matches at the 12th Presidents Cup match play tournament between the United States and the International team (USA lead 14.5 to 3.5 after three days):

Singles (all times SA)



18:04: Kevin Chappell (USA) v Marc Leishman (AUS)

18:15: Charley Hoffman (USA) v Jason Day (AUS)

18:26: Justin Thomas (USA) v Hideki Matsuyama (JPN)

18:37: Daniel Berger (USA) v Kim Si-Woo (KOR)

18:48: Matt Kuchar (USA) v Charl Schwartzel (RSA)

18:59: Patrick Reed v Louis Oosthuizen (RSA)

19:10: Dustin Johnson (USA) v Branden Grace (RSA)

19:21: Brooks Koepka (USA) v Adam Scott (AUS)

19:32: Jordan Spieth (USA) v Jhonattan Vegas (VEN)

19:43: Kevin Kisner (USA) v Anirban Lahiri (IND)

19:54: Phil Mickelson (USA) v Adam Hadwin (CAN)

20:05: Rickie Fowler (USA) v Emiliano Grillo (ARG)