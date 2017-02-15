NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Golf

Els: Playing with Trump was ‘special’

2017-02-15 14:00
Donald Trump (AFP)
Related Links

Cape Town - South African golfing icon Ernie Els says it was a special occasion to play a round with US President Donald Trump.

The newly-elected American President played with Els and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the Trump National Golf Club last weekend.

READ: Twitter reacts to Els golfing with Trump

According to the Golf Channel website, Els received the invite from the director at Trump National Golf Club, while the four-time major champion was nursing a sore neck - which prevented him from playing in last week's Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Els, who owns a home near Trump National Golf Club in Florida, has a section on his website dedicated to his "friend", describing him as "the most recognised businessman in the world".

"It was one of the most special groups of people I've been around," Els told the Golf Channel on Tuesday.

"I've played with the queen of Malaysia, I've played with other presidents, but this is the most powerful guy in the whole world and to see him in his full security detail, it's impressive.

READ: Gary Player opens up on SONA, Trump

"I was all about, 'Mr President' and 'Sir' and all of that. I wanted to use that protocol because that's what a man in that position deserves," said Els.

"But to play with him as President puts him in another atmosphere."

Els said that discussions between the two on the fairway were primarily focused on his foundation, the Els for Autism Foundation.

"(Trump) has a lot of (golf) properties and he's given us a couple of his properties free of charge," said Els.

"He wants to be helpful, he wants to be in and that's the kind of guy he is."

When asked who won the round of golf, Els gave a tactful response, saying: "I got it going on the back nine, made some birdies and stuff. I'd call it a tie. How's that for a diplomatic answer?"

Els is in the field for this week's Genesis Open at Riviera Country Club, starting on Thursday, February 17.

Read more on:    ernie els  |  donald trump  |  golf
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Lyle leads tributes to 'special' caddie Musgrove

2017-02-15 11:09

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
No luck for Wayde at Laureus World Sports Awards Gary Player opens up on SONA, Trump Bulls give reasons for off-loading Bok wing Bolt: Wayde deserved Laureus award Josh Strauss to leave Glasgow Warriors
Tearful James Small remembers 'special' Joost Joost 'fought illness like he played rugby' - Wiese All Blacks tweet sympathies to 'Bok great' Joost Smit remembers 'schoolboy hero' Joost Bakkies pays tribute to fellow Bok, Bulls legend, Joost

Latest Multimedia

SA charity makes waves at the Laureus Sports Awards
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Will Tiger Woods win another Major title?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 