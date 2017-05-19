NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Golf

Birdie binge puts Thompson on top

2017-05-19 07:49
Lexi Thompson (Getty)
Related Links

Washington - American Lexi Thompson fired a six-under-par 65 on Thursday to grab a one-stroke lead after the opening round of the LPGA Kingsmill Championship at Williamsburg, Virginia.

The 22-year-old US star made a run of five birdies in a row on her second nine of the day to stand one stroke ahead of three compatriots - Gerina Piller, Brittany Lincicome and Angel Yin.

"The second nine was pretty crazy," said Thompson, who arrived on the first tee for Wednesday's pro-am by parachuting out of an airplane. "I hit some great shots and rolled a few good putts, so (it) definitely helps out my confidence."

South Korean-born New Zealander Lydia Ko, trying to hang onto the world number one ranking, shared fifth on 67 with Australia's Sarah Jane Smith and Italy's Giulia Molinaro.

Thompson, who started on the back nine, birdied the par-4 11th and made her lone bogey of the round at the par-3 17th.

She answered with a birdie on the first hole, her second nine of the round, then ran off her birdie binge starting at the par-5 third and ending at the par-5 seventh.

Thompson hit 17 of 18 greens in regulation. She only missed hitting the green on No 12.

Thompson is playing in her third tournament since losing a playoff in the ANA Inspiration for being penalized four strokes for a rules violation spotted by a person watching the tournament on television.

Ko posted five birdies and one bogey in the opening round.

"Obviously, that's a really good start to the week," Ko said. "I am just going to try and give myself as many opportunities and I can. I don't think I was hitting the ball fantastic, so there is a little bit of improvement to do there."

Leading scores after Thursday's first round of the LPGA Kingsmill Championship at par-71 Kingsmill in Williamsburg, Virginia (all players USA unless noted):

65 - Lexi Thompson

66 - Gerina Piller, Brittany Lincicome, Angel Yin

67 - Lydia Ko (NZL), Sarah Jane Smith (AUS), Giulia Molinaro (ITA)

68 - Jacqui Concolino, Amelia Lewis, Karine Icher (FRA), Vicky Hurst, Candie Kung (TPE), Moriya Jutanugarn (THA), Minjee Lee (AUS), Su Oh (AUS)

69 - Chun In-Gee (KOR), Feng Shanshan (CHN), Suzann Pettersen (NOR), Austin Ernst, Jessica Korda, Pernilla Lindberg (SWE), Kim Sei-Young (KOR), Lee Mi-Rim (KOR), Lindy Duncan, Ayako Uehara (JPN), Gaby Lopez (MEX), Ally McDonald, Sadena Parks, Hsu Wei-Ling (TPE), Carlota Ciganda (ESP), Nelly Korda, Jenny Shin (KOR), Pavarisa Yoktuan (THA)

Read more on:    lexi thompson  |  golf
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Soderberg, Hoey lead in Sicily after flirting with 59

2017-05-18 22:32

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Bulls loosie loses contract in Ireland Super Rugby: Weekend teams Lions confirm Faf de Klerk departure Lions name strongest side for Bulls derby April starts, Deysel debuts for new-look Sharks
Leyds at 10 for Stormers, Senatla at wing Alexander: No SA team will be in wilderness Murray puzzled after early Rome exit SuperSport coy on Baxter's replacement WTA chief attacks Sharapova's French Open snub

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane: How 'big' is the Lions v Bulls derby, really?
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership nearing its conclusion, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Bidvest Wits hold them off? A bridge too far for new boys Cape Town City FC? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Will Tiger Woods win another Major title?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 