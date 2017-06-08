NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
US Open

Moore out of US Open with shoulder injury

2017-06-08 06:41
Ryan Moore (Getty Images)
Related Links

Erin - Ryan Moore has withdrawn from the US Open with a shoulder injury that will keep him out for three to four weeks.

Moore was replaced by Michael Putnam, the first alternate from a 36-hole qualifier in Columbus, Ohio, and the odd man out in a 4-for-3 playoff on Tuesday morning.

In a coincidence, Moore and Putnam both grew up near Chambers Bay, site of the 2015 US Open.

The US Open starts on June 15 at Erin Hills.

Jeremy Moore, his brother and manager, said on Wednesday that while the strained shoulder is a minor injury, Moore's doctor recommended he take time off to let it heal.

He is expected back at full health.

Putnam hit the opening shot in the US Open at Chambers Bay.

This will be his fourth US Open.

Read more on:    us open  |  ryan moore  |  golf
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Schwartzel hoping to find form for US Open

2017-06-07 14:16

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
British Lions lose first match on NZ tour Loose trio is Coetzee's biggest headache Naka Drotske: My heart is with the Cheetahs Accomplished Cape Town runner killed in hit and run Etzebeth ready to 'climb into' French
Jake: No-one asked me for advice on France Coetzee confident woeful 2016 will not be repeated WP to get permanent 'Black African' cricket club? Gary Player pays tribute to Vincent Tshabalala Edgbaston: SA’s dirty word (or is it?)

Vote

Which is your favourite event on the golfing calendar?

Latest Multimedia

GALLERY: French Open race to women's title
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership nearing its conclusion, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Bidvest Wits hold them off? A bridge too far for new boys Cape Town City FC? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 