NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
US Open

Johnson primed for US Open assault

2017-06-15 07:33
Dustin Johnson (Getty)
Related Links

Erin - Dustin Johnson will start as favourite when the 117th US Open tees off here on Thursday, with forecasted rain expected to boost the world number one's big-hitting game at the brutal Erin Hills course in rural Wisconsin. 

Johnson, who is in relaxed mood after the birth of his second son on Monday, is aiming to become the first man since Curtis Strange in 1989 to clinch back-to-back titles at the major often billed as the toughest test in golf. 

This year's championship gets under way when the first pairings tee off at 13:45 on Thursday. 

Johnson will begin his quest at 8.35 am in a star-studded grouping with 2015 champion Jordan Spieth and 2014 winner Martin Kaymer

Johnson, 32, missed the cut at Memorial last week and headed to Erin Hills to practice on the windswept 7,741-yard layout before returning home for the birth of his son on Monday. 

"I think it sets up very well for me," Johnson said here Wednesday on the eve of his title defence.

"It's a difficult championship to win. It always plays very difficult. You've got to play good, every part of your game has to be working." 

Johnson said he is still to recapture the scintillating form which propelled him to world number one earlier this year before a freak accident forced him to pull out of the Masters in April. 

But with the prospect of rain on Thursday and Friday expected to make for soft conditions, favouring Johnson and the other big-hitters in the field, the American is quietly confident of his chances.

He is also buoyed by becoming a parent for the second time, stating that fatherhood has helped him ascend to the top of world golf. 

"It just gives you a whole new perspective on things," he said on Wednesday. "Where before kind of golf was the most important and now my family is the most important." 

Another big-hitter hoping to make a mark this week is Northern Ireland's world number two Rory McIlroy, who has shaken off a niggling rib and back problem to report for duty in Wisconsin. 

McIlroy plans to take a relaxed approach into Thursday's opening round as he attempts to reproduce the sort of form that saw him win four majors between 2011 and 2014. 

McIlroy believes making a strong start will be the key to his chances of success. 

"If you look at how I've started the majors that I've won, I've sort of led from the front," said McIlroy, who was either leading or one off the lead in the four major championships he won. 

"So it is imperative for me to get off to a good start and I haven't been able to do that." 

Masters champion Sergio Garcia meanwhile is aiming to follow up his maiden major triumph in Augusta with victory at Erin Hills. 

Only six other players - Craig Wood, Ben Hogan, Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth - have achieved the feat. But Garcia is under no illusions about the difficulty of the challenge.

"Every tournament is tough to win and majors are even tougher," Garcia said. "And US Opens? We all know how difficult they are." 

Both McIlroy and 2015 champion Spieth were critical of a decision by organisers to chop back dense fescue grass which borders fairways on the course. 

United States Golf Association chief executive Mike Davis on Wednesday defended the move, saying the rain which has drenched the course this week risked making it unplayable. 

Nevertheless he acknowledged organisers had sought to create the "ultimate test in golf." 

"We're testing every part of the shot making," Davis said. "We're testing their course setup skills. We're testing their ability to handle their nerves, and their physical abilities."

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Play or carry? Aussie mates pull off US Open flip-flop

2017-06-14 22:57

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Ackermann names 7 Boks in SA 'A' squad Du Preez to join dad, brothers at Sharks? Bosch not ready for Bok call ... yet Boks must extend Brendan 'Mr Fixit' Venter's role Springboks wary of new France pivot Trinh-Duc
5 talking points: Boks v France, 1st Test Smith 'hurt' over Proteas' Champions Trophy exit Kepler questions AB's captaincy Benni McCarthy to be unveiled as new CT City coach Anderson climbs 19 places in latest rankings

Vote

Which of the 8 SA golfers at this year's US Open will fare best?

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane: Give Coetzee credit for Boks who rocked!
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

British & Irish Lions in NZ

The pride of England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland have combined once again to form the British & Irish Lions. Their mission? Victory over the world champion All Blacks in their own back yard. How will their three-test series pan out? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 