Bekker 'disappointed' at major debut display

Cape Town - South Africa's Oliver Bekker says he is disappointed after missing the cut in his US Open debut at Erin Hills.

Bekker, 32, missed the US Open cut on Friday after a disappointing four-over-par 76 round, which left him seven over for the tournament.

"It wasn't my best golf this week and I'm a little disappointed," Bekker told Sport24 after missing the cut.



"I was playing well heading into this week, but it's okay. I took a lot out of this week and enjoyed the experience a lot."

Bekker found himself in the same situation as defending US Open champion Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlory, Henrik Stenson and South Africa's top-ranked golfer, Charl Schwartzel, who all missed the cut after disappointing opening 36 holes.



It was the first time since the rankings system was launched in April 1989 that the world's top three players all failed to make the third round of a major.