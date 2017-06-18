NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
US Open

Bekker 'disappointed' at major debut display

2017-06-18
Oliver Bekker (Getty Images)
Cape Town - South Africa's Oliver Bekker says he is disappointed after missing the cut in his US Open debut at Erin Hills.

Bekker, 32, missed the US Open cut on Friday after a disappointing four-over-par 76 round, which left him seven over for the tournament.

"It wasn't my best golf this week and I'm a little disappointed," Bekker told Sport24 after missing the cut.

"I was playing well heading into this week, but it's okay. I took a lot out of this week and enjoyed the experience a lot."

Bekker found himself in the same situation as defending US Open champion Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlory, Henrik Stenson and South Africa's top-ranked golfer, Charl Schwartzel, who all missed the cut after disappointing opening 36 holes.

It was the first time since the rankings system was launched in April 1989 that the world's top three players all failed to make the third round of a major.

"I realised that the top players in the world are only human as well, since more than half of the top 10 in the world rankings missed the cut," said Bekker.

"I missed the cut by a few, I felt like my putting let me down big time. Missed a few short ones, which cost me a lot. Otherwise it could have been a different story. So I don't feel like this week was that bad for me for my first major."

Bekker will stay for the weekend and support his fellow South Africans Louis Oosthuizen, Thomas Aiken, Branden Grace, Brandon Stone and Ernie Els at Erin Hills.

"I'll go to the course over the weekend to support the SA boys who made the cut. Hopefully one of them can go low and win. Otherwise I think Rickie Fowler or Brooks Koepka could pull it off," said Bekker.

What's next for the six-time Sunshine Tour winner?

"I'm going to do some extra work on my short game going into my next event."

The next Sunshine Tour event is the Vodacom Origins of Golf taking place at the Highland Gate Golf & Trout Estate from July 27-29.

Mark Keohane: Give Coetzee credit for Boks who rocked!
 
 
