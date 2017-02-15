Westwood heads Dimension Data parade of champions

George - There are seven previous champions in the field in this week's
Dimension Data Pro-Am which tees off on Thursday over all three of the courses
at Fancourt Hotel and Golf Estate.
Defending
champion George Coetzee is the most recent of those, and he has some recent
form to point to, despite missing the cut in last week's Maybank Championship
in Malaysia.
Just two weeks back, he finished in a share of seventh at the
Omega Dubai Desert Classic.
But Coetzee is
certain to find himself with a battle on his hands from Lee Westwood, who, at
45 on the Official World Golf Ranking, is the highest-ranked player in the
field.
And, like Coetzee, he has recent form behind him with his share of
eighth in the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, where he finished under 70 in all
four rounds.
Westwood won
the Dimension Data Pro-Am back in 2000 when it was still played at Sun City,
romping to a five-stroke victory over American Tom Gillis.
He returns 17
years later with his son playing the tournament, and having ascended to world
number one since then - a spot he held for 22 weeks from October 2010.
The other
former champions in the field are Jaco van Zyl, who won in 2013, Darren
Fichardt (2004 and 2010), Oliver Bekker (2012), Hennie Otto (2011) and James
Kamte (2008).
They,
together with the rest of the field will be paired with amateurs for the
tournament, and play the first three rounds on each of the Fancourt courses -
The Links, Outeniqua and Montagu.
After the third round, the cut will be made
to the top 60 professionals and ties and the final round will be played on
Montagu.
The amateur
and professional teams will play in a 72-hole betterball medal competition.
On
conclusion of the third round there will be a cut to the leading 25 team
scores.
All teams making the 54-hole cut will contest the final round.
Westwood
will find the tournament a different proposition from the one he won in 2000.
For starters, the three courses are nothing like the Lost City and Gary Player
Country Club courses on which he triumphed, and the cut was made after 36 holes
back then.
And,
although he was up against an international field back then - as he is this
week - there is a generation of young South African golfers on the rise.
And
they will be keen to show off their paces in much the same way as he did to
some big names back then.