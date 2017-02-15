NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Sunshine Tour

Westwood heads Dimension Data parade of champions

2017-02-15 22:43
Lee Westwood (Getty Images)
Related Links

George - There are seven previous champions in the field in this week's Dimension Data Pro-Am which tees off on Thursday over all three of the courses at Fancourt Hotel and Golf Estate.

Defending champion George Coetzee is the most recent of those, and he has some recent form to point to, despite missing the cut in last week's Maybank Championship in Malaysia.

Just two weeks back, he finished in a share of seventh at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic.

But Coetzee is certain to find himself with a battle on his hands from Lee Westwood, who, at 45 on the Official World Golf Ranking, is the highest-ranked player in the field.

And, like Coetzee, he has recent form behind him with his share of eighth in the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, where he finished under 70 in all four rounds.

Westwood won the Dimension Data Pro-Am back in 2000 when it was still played at Sun City, romping to a five-stroke victory over American Tom Gillis.

He returns 17 years later with his son playing the tournament, and having ascended to world number one since then - a spot he held for 22 weeks from October 2010.

The other former champions in the field are Jaco van Zyl, who won in 2013, Darren Fichardt (2004 and 2010), Oliver Bekker (2012), Hennie Otto (2011) and James Kamte (2008).

They, together with the rest of the field will be paired with amateurs for the tournament, and play the first three rounds on each of the Fancourt courses - The Links, Outeniqua and Montagu.

After the third round, the cut will be made to the top 60 professionals and ties and the final round will be played on Montagu.

The amateur and professional teams will play in a 72-hole betterball medal competition.

On conclusion of the third round there will be a cut to the leading 25 team scores.

All teams making the 54-hole cut will contest the final round.

Westwood will find the tournament a different proposition from the one he won in 2000.

For starters, the three courses are nothing like the Lost City and Gary Player Country Club courses on which he triumphed, and the cut was made after 36 holes back then.

And, although he was up against an international field back then - as he is this week - there is a generation of young South African golfers on the rise.

And they will be keen to show off their paces in much the same way as he did to some big names back then.

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Woods nursing back spasms, advised to limit activities

2017-02-15 19:49

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
No luck for Wayde at Laureus World Sports Awards Bulls give reasons for off-loading Bok wing Josh Strauss to leave Glasgow Warriors Bolt: Wayde deserved Laureus award Overseas-based SA players are no traitors!
Tearful James Small remembers 'special' Joost Joost 'fought illness like he played rugby' - Wiese All Blacks tweet sympathies to 'Bok great' Joost Smit remembers 'schoolboy hero' Joost Bakkies pays tribute to fellow Bok, Bulls legend, Joost

Vote

Will Tiger Woods win another Major title?

Latest Multimedia

SA charity makes waves at the Laureus Sports Awards
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 