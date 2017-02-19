NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Sunshine Tour

SA’s Burmester dreams of British Open berth

2017-02-19 18:55
Dean Burmester (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - South African golfer Dean Burmester dreams of qualifying for the Open Championship in July and is confident that he can secure a win this season.

Burmester, 27, had a stellar start to his 2017 campaign, after securing a Top 4 finish at the SA Open and a seventh place finish at the Abu Dhabi Championship in January.

Ranked No 147 in the world, Burmester has one obstacle in his way in order to obtain the elusive qualification - and it's a European Tour card.

Burmester missed out on a Tour card in November last year, when Jaco Ahlers became the only South African out of the 14-man contingent to make it through to the final qualifying stage and earn his card.

Burmester believes that this will give him more motivation to perform consistently every week.

"I have had my chances to earn my European Tour Card but unfortunately haven't been able to convert it," Burmester told Sport24.

"I do feel like I need to perform well nearly every week but I feel that is what drives me."

It was around this time last year when Burmester achieved his career-best ranking of 86th at the conclusion of the 2016 Dimension Data Pro-Am.

Unfortunately, he couldn't replicate last year's second-place spot, and instead finished the 2017 Dimension Data Pro-Am on Sunday with a scorecard of 10-under-par to finish five shots behind the winner, Paul Lawrie.

At the Joburg Open this week, there will be three qualifying spots up for grabs for the Open Championship, which is scheduled to begin at Royal Birkdale Golf Club on July 16-23.

Burmester fancies his chances of securing a qualification to the major event, saying: "I would obviously love one of those spots in The Open, but my number one goal would be to win the event.

"That would take care of two birds with one stone.

"I definitely feel like I can win every time I tee it up at the moment."

Burmester will get the opportunity to ensure his Open Championship qualification at the Joburg Open, starting on Thursday, February 23.

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Lawrie edges clear for Dimension Data victory

2017-02-19 18:20

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
SA-born former Wallaby star dies Family open up over Joost's final moments Proteas win rain-reduced Hamilton ODI 'Go eff yourself': Ernie hits back at critics When push becomes shove, there’s Phehlukwayo
'Go eff yourself': Ernie hits back at critics Redelinghuys scoops top Lions award SA coaching blueprint takes shape Woods nursing back spasms, advised to limit activities Chiefs working towards a winning mentality, says Khune

Vote

Will Tiger Woods win another Major title?

Latest Multimedia

SA charity makes waves at the Laureus Sports Awards
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 