SA’s Burmester dreams of British Open berth

Cape Town - South African golfer Dean Burmester dreams of qualifying for the Open Championship in July and is confident that he can secure a win this season.

Burmester, 27, had a stellar start to his 2017 campaign, after securing a Top 4 finish at the SA Open and a seventh place finish at the Abu Dhabi Championship in January.

Ranked No 147 in the world, Burmester has one obstacle in his way in order to obtain the elusive qualification - and it's a European Tour card.

Burmester missed out on a Tour card in November last year, when Jaco Ahlers became the only South African out of the 14-man contingent to make it through to the final qualifying stage and earn his card.

Burmester believes that this will give him more motivation to perform consistently every week.

"I have had my chances to earn my European Tour Card but unfortunately haven't been able to convert it," Burmester told Sport24.

"I do feel like I need to perform well nearly every week but I feel that is what drives me."

It was around this time last year when Burmester achieved his career-best ranking of 86th at the conclusion of the 2016 Dimension Data Pro-Am.

Unfortunately, he couldn't replicate last year's second-place spot, and instead finished the 2017 Dimension Data Pro-Am on Sunday with a scorecard of 10-under-par to finish five shots behind the winner, Paul Lawrie.



At the Joburg Open this week, there will be three qualifying spots up for grabs for the Open Championship, which is scheduled to begin at Royal Birkdale Golf Club on July 16-23.

Burmester fancies his chances of securing a qualification to the major event, saying: "I would obviously love one of those spots in The Open, but my number one goal would be to win the event.



"That would take care of two birds with one stone.

"I definitely feel like I can win every time I tee it up at the moment."



Burmester will get the opportunity to ensure his Open Championship qualification at the Joburg Open, starting on Thursday, February 23.