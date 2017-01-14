NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Sunshine Tour

Major winners fail to make SA Open cut

2017-01-14 12:28
Ernie Els (Getty)
Related Links

Johannesburg - Former major winners Ernie Els, Nick Faldo, Darren Clarke and Retief Goosen were eliminated from the South African Open when the storm-hit second round finished on Saturday.

The cut was 143, one under for two rounds at Glendower Golf Club in eastern Johannesburg, leaving world number two Rory McIlroy as the sole ex-major champion still in contention.

The 27-year-old from Northern Ireland defied severe back pain to shoot a second-round 68 Friday and trail halfway leader Graeme Storm of England by three strokes.

Play was suspended late Friday by a storm with a few golfers still on the course and they completed their rounds early Saturday.

Among those was Clarke from Northern Ireland, who slumped to a seven-bogey 78 after beginning the tournament with a two-under 70.

The 2011 British Open champion struggled on the par fours, dropping a shot at six of them over the 6,942-metre (7,100-yard) parkland course.

Four-time major champion Els of South Africa added a 70 to his opening 74 for a 144 total, missing a chance to play the final two rounds by just one shot.

Compatriot Goosen, twice a major title-holder, recovered from a disastrous eight-over 80 Thursday to card a 71, but the damage had been done in the opening round.

Faldo, returning to the European Tour at the age of 59, was unable to replicate his excellent two-under 70 start, and a 75 meant he missed the cut by two shots.

A double-bogey six at the fifth, sandwiched between two bogeys, proved costly for the winner of six majors, who combines playing golf with commentating on it.

Storm led by two shots from South Africans Trevor Fisher junior and Jbe Kruger and American Peter Uihlein.

McIlroy, who has won every major bar the US Masters, is among five contenders a further stroke back.

Read more on:    sa open  |  darren clarke  |  ernie els  |  nick faldo  |  golf
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Thomas sets course record at Sony Open

2017-01-14 07:05

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Stormers announce 5 new signings Pace barrage leaves Proteas well on top Former Proteas star misses cut at SA Open Embroidery gaffe puts Amla's 100th Test - in 2016! Van Zyl's SA Open ace wins R1.9m BMW
2017 wish list for SA rugby WATCH: Djokovic hits Warne for SIX for charity Jackman: Golden voice wasted Bafana job: Why Pitso prefers staying at 'Downs Chair umpire makes tennis history for SA

Vote

Will Tiger Woods win another Major title?

Latest Multimedia

JP Duminy pays tribute to Hashim Amla ahead of 100th Test
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 