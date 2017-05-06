Karmis continues Swaziland love affair

Mbabane - Peter Karmis shot an inspired three-under-par 69 final round to win the Investec Royal Swazi Open with 49 points at the Royal Swazi Spa Country Club on Saturday.

Rounds of 67-70-62 and 69 earned him enough points to deliver him a second title in less than ten months when he won the Sun Sibaya Challenge. This victory could not have come at a better place than Royal Swazi. Karmis won twice on this course before in a different event and such is his love for Swaziland.

"I’m extremely excited and relieved at the same time," he said after the win.

"It was very stressful but we obviously play for that stress. We don’t play golf to have it easy; it’s supposed to be difficult. But I am very pleased to come out of it with a victory."

And it was not easy because for a moment there American Zach Byrd seemed to have clinched it when he overtook Herman Loubser on the scoreboard while Lyle Rowe’s shot on 17 almost landed in for albatross. Had that happened, Karmis’ chance of winning here would have vanished in thin air.

"That was an awesome shot," he said of Rowe’s shot.

"It was magnificent honestly. When I saw it land I thought it was in but the crowd gave it away that it wasn’t."

He admits though that like many other events he’s won, this was a team effort between himself and his caddie.

"He gives me the lines the whole time," Karmis said.

"I literally don’t hit a putt without him giving me the line. He’s been on my bag for a while; at Sibaya we won together."

On 48 points was the duo of Byrd and Rowe while Loubser and Ruan de Smidt shared fourth spot, three points behind Karmis.

On the ladies front, Ashley Buhai showed some resilience en route to winning the ladies event.

Having landed on Tuesday from the United States for this event, she had to battle jetlag, fatigue and a strong field to claim success this week. However, a comfortable 15 points meant she was clear of second-placed Nobuhle Dlamini while she finished 10 points clear of third-placed Nicole Garcia.

"I got the job done so I’m really pleased with the results," she said.

"I swung it really good the last three days but as the week went on I felt a little bit tired but I dug deep to finish birdie-birdie."

Scores:

49 - Peter Karmis 12 6 22 9

48 - Zack Byrd 2 11 19 16, Lyle Rowe 11 11 17 9

46 - Herman Loubser 10 3 11 22, Ruan de Smidt 9 11 18 8

45 - Merrick Bremner 14 11 9 11, Jared Harvey 12 12 12 9

43 - Erik van Rooyen 3 8 12 20, Christiaan Bezuidenhout 12 10 7 14, George Coetzee 5 9 22 7