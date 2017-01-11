NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Sunshine Tour

Former Proteas star tees up at SA Open

2017-01-11 23:42
Johan van der Wath (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Former Proteas all-rounder Johan van der Wath will make his SA Open debut at this week's tournament at Glendower Country Club.

Van der Wath qualified for the tournament, the world's second oldest national Open (behind the Open Championship), after carding a 4-under par round during qualifying at Irene Country Club.

Van der Wath's 68 was good enough for a two-way tie for third - and the last available spot - in the final field of 156 golfers, 155 of whom will be aspiring to succeed Brandon Stone as champion.

Van der Wath will begin Thursday's tournament on the 10th tee in the company of Germany's Sebastian Heisele and compatriot Makhetha Mazibuko at 11.40.

In Friday's second round, the trio will report to the starter on the 1st tee for a 06:40 start.

Van der Wath, who turned 39 on Wednesday, played 10 one-day internationals and eight T20s for South Africa before retiring in 2007.

He is best known for his role in the famous "438" ODI against Australia at the Wanderers in 2006 where a cameo of 35 off 18 balls took the Proteas to the brink of victory.

McIlroy: I named my first dog after Els

2017-01-11 22:02

JP Duminy pays tribute to Hashim Amla ahead of 100th Test
 
 
