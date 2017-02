Fichardt’s putting comes to the Joburg Open party

After days of heavy rains, the first round was delayed on Thursday, completed on Friday, and the second round got underway some three-and-a-half hours behind schedule.

Fichardt's round put him one shot clear of Jacques Kruyswijk, but there was a large number of players still to complete round two ahead of the 36-hole cut - among them Paul Waring of England who was at 12-under through 12 holes in his second round, and Dean Burmester on 11-under through 15.

"I have been struggling so much with putting but, a new putter, new grip and I'm very comfortable," Fichardt said.



"I'm feeling very, very good for the first time in a long time. My game has been pretty good for the last two years, it's just that putting is scoring. Putting and chipping is just scoring so that's why I've been scarce on the leaderboard. But I'm feeling very confident, very comfortable with the putting and it’'s nice to stand over a putt and feel like you are going to make it."