Fichardt wins Joburg Open with last-hole birdie

Johannesburg - South African Darren Fichardt birdied the last hole on Sunday for a final-round 68 and a one-stroke victory in the rain-affected Joburg Open.

The European Tour event was reduced from 72 holes to 54 after the first three days of the championship were interrupted by torrential rain.

Fichardt not only topped the Royal Johannesburg and Kensington Golf Club leaderboard, he also claimed one of three 2017 British Open places up for grabs.

The other two invitations to the major at Royal Birkdale were taken by Joburg Open runners-up Paul Waring of England and Stuart Manley of Wales.

Fichardt shot rounds of 66, 66 and 68 for a 15-under total of 200 over a course that resembled marshland in places after downpours from Thursday to Saturday.

Waring closed with a 69 and Manley with a 67 for totals of 201 as they both sought a first European Tour triumph.

It was the fifth European Tour success for 41-year-old Fichardt, and his first since lifting the Africa Open trophy four years ago.

"This was a tough final round for me," said the South African who changed his putter and putting grip this week after months of frustration on the greens.

"I could not hole a putt to save my life in recent weeks," he added after receiving the trophy from the mayor of Johannesburg.

"My old putter had suffered a lot and needed a holiday," joked the champion. "I gave it to my son and have not seen it since.

"I did not putt very well today and was outdriven at every hole by my two playing partners, but I stuck in there.

"Earning a place at the British Open is a tremendous bonus - going to Royal Birkdale will be awesome."

After a see-saw first nine holes of the final round, South African Jacques Kruyswijk led by one stroke from Fichardt, Manley and Waring.

Fichardt surged into a two-stroke lead after a superb chip and putt on 14, but that advantage was halved with two holes remaining.

The leader winced as his tee shot on 17 flew left and he bogeyed while Waring parred to draw level with the South African and clubhouse leader Manley.

On the final hole, Waring had a difficult birdie putt which lipped the cup while Fichardt tapped his short one in for victory.

South African George Coetzee, who finished three strokes behind Fichardt, carded a 65 for the best score of the final round.

Defending champion Haydn Porteous, also of South Africa, finished with a level-par 72 for a total 206.

Leading final round scores from the Joburg Open at Royal Johannesburg and Kensington Golf Club Sunday. The tournament was reduced from 72 holes to 54 because of bad weather (RSA unless noted):

200 - Darren Fichardt 66-66-68

201 - Stuart Manley (WAL) 67-67-67, Paul Waring (ENG) 65-67-69

202 - Jacques Kruyswijk 63-70-69, James Morrison (ENG) 68-68-66, Brandon Stone 70-65-67

203 - George Coetzee 66-72-65, Keenan Davidse 67-68-68, Paul Peterson (USA) 62-72-69, Aaron Rai (ENG) 65-69-69

204 - Louis de Jager 70-67-67, Romain Langasque (FRA) 65-71-68, Jaco Prinsloo 67-70-67, Sebastian Soderberg (SWE) 66-70-68