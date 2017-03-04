Bjork, Jamieson stay ahead in Tshwane Open

Pretoria - European Tour rookie Alexander Bjork and Scott Jamieson shot matching three-under-par 68s to remain joint leaders on 13-under-par 200 after the third round of the Tshwane Open on Saturday.



Bjork, 26, whose father is caddying for him for the first time in a big tournament, was sanguine about the prospect of winning his first European Tour title.



"I didn't feel any pressure," he said of having been a front-runner since Friday's second round. "I try to keep calm and enjoy myself. I won't do anything different tonight, I will try to have a good night's sleep and come out tomorrow (Sunday) and play well."



Swede Bjork used irons off several of the tees at the Pretoria Country Club.



"I like this sort of course," he said. "It's narrow and a bit shorter. You need to think a bit more. I try to pick a spot and attack with an iron."



Scotland's Jamieson, whose only European Tour win was in the Nelson Mandela championship in Durban in 2013, said he felt he was in a good position to win.



"Yet again I was really good tee to green but I felt as if I left quite a few out there on the greens."



But on a day of low scoring, with players able to place the ball on wet fairways, a host of challengers drew close to Bjork and Jamieson, who were also the second round leaders in the European Tour and Sunshine Tour co-sanctioned event.



South Africa's Dean Burmester and Spain's Jorge Campillo were both one shot off the pace after shooting 65s. Campillo finished birdie-birdie-eagle to leap up the leaderboard.



Mikko Korhonen of Finland was two behind, while five players were a further stroke behind on 203, including Englishman Oliver Fisher, who scorched around in nine-under 62, and Australia's Ben Eccles, who shot 64.

Bjork, who has yet to miss a cut in seven events since winning his European Tour card last year, birdied the first two holes and led by two after 12 holes.



But he failed to get up and down from a bunker on 13, dropping only his third shot of the tournament, while Jamieson made birdie to draw level.



Both players bogeyed the par-four 15th but birdied the par-five 18th.

Scores at the end of the third round of the Tshwane Open, a co-sanctioned European Tour and Sunshine Tour event, at Pretoria Country Club on Saturday (RSA unless noted):

200 - Scott Jamieson (SCO) 67-65-68, Alexander Bjork (SWE) 65-67-68

201 - Dean Burmester 68-68-65, Jorge Campillo (ESP) 67-69-65

202 - Mikko Korhonen (FIN) 66-69-67

203 - Oliver Fisher (ENG) 71-70-62, Ben Eccles (AUS) 66-73-64, Thomas Aiken 72-62-69, James Morrison (ENG) 67-66-70, Peter Karmis 67-67-69

204 - Zander Lombard 69-70-65, Peter Uihlein (USA) 69-70-65

205- Dawie van der Walt 72-67-66, Marc Warren (SCO) 68-70-67, Gregory Havret (FRA) 65-70-70, Justin Walters 66-68-71

206 - Paul Dunne (IRL) 73-68-65, Ross McGowan (ENG) 69-69-68,

207 - Dylan Frittelli 71-71-65, Richie Ramsay (SCO) 68-70-69, Duncan Stewart (SCO) 66-72-69, Jacques Blaauw 69-68-70, Hennie Otto 68-70-69, Steve Webster (ENG) 70-67-70, Jordan Smith (ENG) 69-68-70

208 - Bernd Ritthammer (GER) 72-70-66, Vaughn Groenewald 70-62-66, Jose-Filipe Lima (POR) 71-69-68, Alexander Knappe (GER) 72-68-68, Wallie Coetsee 71-68-69, Maximilian Kieffer (GER) 73-66-69, Jacques Kruyswijk 69-69-70