Back problem clouds breath-taking McIlroy display

But a pair of bogeys on 17 and 18 saw him drop to nine-under for the tournament, three off the pace.

And as much as that was disappointing, the fans will be holding their collective breaths overnight as McIlroy gets a tweak to his back seen to.

“I actually thought about pulling out before even teeing off today,” he said.

“I tweaked my back somehow and the first few shots today weren’t very comfortable and it still isn’t really comfortable. I can’t really take a deep breath because I’ve done something to my upper back. I’m going to go get some treatment now. Considering that, I played well, stuck at it and hopefully I can feel better tomorrow.