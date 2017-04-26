NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
PGA Tour

Zurich Classic unveils new team format

2017-04-26 21:29
PGA Tour logo (File)
Related Links

Los Angeles - The US PGA Tour takes an intriguing twist this week as the Zurich Classic of New Orleans unveils its new two-man team format.

Eighty teams, a total of 160 players, will tee it up, with the top-ranked committed players choosing their playing partners from among those who have full PGA Tour status or a sponsor's exemption.

The teams include such star duos as Australian Jason Day and American Rickie Fowler -- the last two winners of the US PGA Tour's Players Championship -- and the Olympic gold and silver medalists Justin Rose and Henrik Stenson.

"I've loved being a part of team events throughout my amateur, collegiate and now professional career," Rickie Fowler said. "I'm so excited that the Tour and Zurich are making this part of our schedule and can't wait to tee it up."

The event also offers a possible foreshadowing of the Presidents Cup in the team of South Africans Branden Grace and Louis Oosthuizen and the Japanese duo of Hideki Matsuyama and Hideto Tanihara.

In the last Presidents Cup pitting US stars against the International team in 2015, Grace and Oosthuizen were better than all the US team could throw at them in the foursomes and four-ball formats that will be used this week at TPC Louisiana.

Rose and Stenson have an impressive Ryder Cup track record together. They won all three matches they played together in the 2014 Ryder Cup at Gleneagles.

Rose is also a proven winner in Louisiana, where he lifted the title as an individual in 2015.

Rose called the team format "incredibly exciting".

"Henrik and I are very excited to tee it up together and hopefully we can continue our longstanding chemistry and success in team formats."

The tournament will mark the first time since 1981 that a regular US PGA Tour event will feature players competing in teams.

Thursday and Saturday will feature alternate shot matches and Friday and Sunday will feature a best ball format.

FedEx Cup points toward the US tour's playoffs and prizemoney are up for grabs and will be split between teammates.

Read more on:    pga tour  |  zurich classic  |  golf
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Oosthuizen: Choosing Grace for Zurich Classic was 'easy'

2017-04-26 15:07

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
YES, an overseas-based SA team would beat the Boks, but... International rugby returns to Soweto Eben problem? What problem? 50 up for Etzebeth as Stormers ring changes Super Rugby: Weekend teams
5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 9 Weekend soccer recap: 5 talking points Pacquiao declares 'I'm not done yet' Nadal shuts out 10th French Open talk Looks like Lions or bust for SA!

Vote

Will Tiger Woods win another Major title?

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane lauds the Kings and picks the Sharks to lose
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 