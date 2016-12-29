NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
PGA Tour

Woods worth $740m on Forbes Top 20 list

2016-12-29 12:25
Tiger Woods (Getty Images)
Cape Town - Golfers Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and former NBA player Michael Jordan are among the 20 wealthiest American celebrities, Forbes reported on Wednesday.

Woods, 40, is the youngest person on the Forbes Top 20 list, with a net worth estimated at $740 million.

The 14-time major champion, who trails only Jack Nicklaus (18 majors) on the all-time list, recently launched a competitive comeback after being sidelined for more than 15 months while recovering from back surgery.

Woods who went through a costly divorce in 2010 and lost several sponsors after revelations of multiple infidelity - is seventh on the list, while Mickelson is 18th with an estimated worth of $375 million.

Jordan, 53, who retired in 2003 with the mantle of arguably the greatest basketballer, is worth $1.2 billion according to the magazine - good for fourth on the list, which is topped by filmmaker George Lucas ($4.6 billion).

Forbes says eligibility for the list was limited to United States citizens who are rich because of their fame, rather than famous because they are rich.

According to Forbes, President-elect Donald Trump belongs in the latter category.


