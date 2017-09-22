Woods making steady progress, hitting ball further

Cape Town - Tiger Woods revealed on his blog that his recovery is progressing nicely but there is still no timeline for his return to professional golf.



The former world No 1 has not played a shot since withdrawing from the Dubai Desert Classic in February after an opening round 77.

"I'm starting to hit the ball a little further... 60-yard shots," wrote the 14-time major winner on tigerwoods.com.

"I have not taken a full swing since my back fusion surgery last April, but continue to chip and putt every day.

"I'm working out six days a week, alternating between the treadmill, bike riding, swimming and lifting twice a day. My muscle tone is coming back, but I'm not in golf shape yet. That's going to take time.

"Playing wise, I'm not looking ahead yet because I don't know what kind of swing I'm going to use. I just don't know what my body is going to allow me to do. Until I do, I'm going to listen to my doctors and continue to take it slowly."

Woods added that rising PGA Tour superstars Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler have stopped by for the odd putting competition, which he has enjoyed.

"Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler have been dropping by my house for putting contests," he continued.

"Justin also comes over to practice his chipping. It was fun to celebrate his PGA Championship win with him and Rickie, and we had a blast."