NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
PGA Tour

Woods has wild week: Santa goatee, golf with Trump

2016-12-24 22:04
Tiger Woods (Getty Images)
Related Links

West Palm Beach - Tiger Woods is having quite the week.

First, he showed off a white goatee in a shirtless photo, saying it's a Christmas tradition for his kids.

Then, still sporting the white facial hair, he played 18 holes with President-elect Donald Trump.

Trump and Woods met on Friday morning at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, where Trump typically spends the holidays.

The two have met on several occasions when Woods competed at various Trump-owned golf courses. It's unclear whether this is the first time they're playing a round of golf together.

Woods made a long-awaited comeback at the Hero World Challenge this month, his first competitive rounds in more than a year, after back injuries sidelined him from the game.

Woods has also played golf with President Barack Obama.

Read more on:    tiger woods  |  golf
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Tiger Woods hits the links with Trump

2016-12-23 18:49

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
PICS: #YNWA - Wayde van Niekerk visits the Reds World Rugby intervenes in North concussion case Racing 92 rules out any possible future with Goosen Criticism of team, captain Smith just 'bizarre' Dump two Australian Super Rugby teams - Jones
Tiger Woods poses as 'Mac Daddy Santa' Lancashire shut gate on Petersen CSA launches Proteas milestone program 5 memorable 'Shakes' Mashaba quotes Petersen apologises after 2-year ban

Vote

Will Tiger Woods win another Major title?

Latest Multimedia

7 images from your weekend in sport
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 