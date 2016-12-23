NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
PGA Tour

Tiger Woods poses as 'Mac Daddy Santa'

2016-12-23 09:03
Cape Town - A shirtless Tiger Woods has posed as Santa Claus in what he claims is a Christmas tradition.

The golfing superstar released the photo on his Twitter account on Thursday evening, declaring: "Xmas tradition that my kids love. Mac Daddy Santa is back! –TW"

According to the Stuff website, the bare-chested Woods bleached his goatee beard white and was wearing sun glasses with a Santa hat topped by an Oakland Raiders NFL cap.

After repeated injury problems, Woods made a promising return to action at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas earlier this month where he contended early before fading over the weekend.

Woods, currently ranked 652nd in the world, has committed to playing in the Genesis Open at Riviera CC from February 16-19.

Woods, a 14-time Major winner, turns 41 on December 30.

7 images from your weekend in sport
 
 
