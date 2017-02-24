Tiger knows he can't beat anybody! - Pat Perez

Cape Town - American golfer Pat Perez had harsh words for his compatriot Tiger Woods.

Woods, who has won 14 majors, has struggled for form and fitness in recent times which has seen his ranking slip to 704th in the world.

He has battled a back injury in recent years and played his first PGA Tour event in 17 months at the Farmers Insurance Open in January.

He missed the cut there, and then pulled out of the Dubai Desert Classic after just one round earlier this month.

Perez, who is ranked at 67th in the world, believes Woods’ days as a professional golfer are numbered.

In an interview with SiriusXM PGA TOUR Radio, Perez admitted that Woods is “still the biggest name” in golf, but then cast doubt on the former world No 1’s ability to remain competitive.

“He is the needle mover, he is the needle. He is everything in the game still today until he walks away, he’s always going to be the name... he is the game of golf as we know it today, but the bottom line is he knows he can't beat anybody," Perez said.



"He’s got this new corporation he started so he has to keep his name relevant to keep the corporation going. So he’s going to show up to a few events, he’s going to try to play... he’s going to show the Monster bag, he’s going to show the TaylorMade driver, he’s gonna get on TV. He’s got the Nike clothes, he’s gotta keep that stuff relevant.

"But the bottom line is he knows he can't beat anybody. He knows it. He shot 77! That guy can't shoot 77. What does he do the next day? 'Aw my backs gone.' He knows he can’t beat anybody!"

Woods, 41, also withdrew from last week’s Genesis Open in Los Angeles and controversially cancelled a scheduled press conference at the tournament.

"After receiving daily treatment the last several days on his on-going back spasms, Woods has again been advised by doctors to limit all activities and will not hold a press conference on Wednesday," the tournament said in a statement last week.

Perez went on to say that if Woods doesn't play in this year’s Masters at Augusta National, his season is likely over.

"Personally, I don't think you'll see him again this year... the guy can't show up to an interview!" Perez continued.

The 40-year-old Perez has been a professional golfer since 1997 and has won four professional events, two coming on the PGA Tour.

His best result at a major is tied for sixth place at the 2005 PGA Championship.

Woods, on the other hand, boasts 106 professional wins.

