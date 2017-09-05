NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
PGA Tour

Thomas holds off Spieth to win Dell Championship

2017-09-05 06:43
Justin Thomas (Getty)
Related Links

Norton - Justin Thomas fired a final round five-under 66 to win his fifth tournament of 2017, outduelling fellow American Jordan Spieth on the back nine at the Dell Championship on Monday.

The two Americans battled hard down the stretch until Spieth saw his hopes dashed on the fairway at 18 when his approach sailed right and landed in a large bunker. His next shot travelled clear across the green as he finished with a bogey six on the hole. 

Thomas completed the second tournament of the PGA Tour playoffs with a 17-under 267 total for a three-shot victory which propelled him into second place in the FedExCup standings behind Spieth.

"I have had a great year, just two more events to finish it off," said Thomas. 

Spieth's bungle on 18 allowed Thomas, who was in the group behind, the luxury of taking a victory stroll up the fairway on 18 which he easily parred. 

Spieth's self-destruction at the Dell came one week after he blew a five-stroke lead in the final round and lost to Dustin Johnson in a playoff at The Northern Trust to open the postseason.

Spieth, who shot a 67, finished solo runner-up at 14-under 270 while Aussie Marc Leishman fired a 70 to place alone in third, four strokes back of Thomas. 

Spain's John Rahm (68) and England's Paul Casey (70) tied for fourth at 12-under 272 at the par-71 TPC Boston.

Thomas, who won the PGA Championship last month, erased a two-shot deficit over the final nine holes for his Tour-leading fifth win of the season. 

Thomas bogeyed No 11 but closed with a pair of birdies and five pars to pull away from Spieth.

"Yeah, it was a good day. It was a patient day," said Thomas. 

"It just was a great week because I felt like I didn't have my best stuff at the start of the week and that's just something I've gotten so much better at, and I'm proud of myself more than anything."

Spieth had a bogey at the 12th and a birdie at No 13 before making bogey at Nos  14 and 18. He got off to a strong start with three birdies and an eagle over the first four holes. 

"I've been striking the ball well. I didn't think anything was going wrong," Spieth said. 

"I got unlucky on 12, and from there, the one on 14 was just a bad swing, and that one really hurt. I brought it back on 13. Fourteen was the difference-maker for me." 

Leishman saw the lead disappear with five bogeys on the back side, including three straight beginning at No 10. 

"I got things going just the way I wanted to on the front and then a bad tee shot on 10. There was some tough holes out there," he said. 

Kevin Na (66), Patrick Reed (66), Pat Perez (67) shared sixth place with Phil Mickelson, who shot 68. 

World No 1 Johnson stumbled to a 73 and finished in a tie for 18th. 

The top 70 players on the playoff points list now advance to the BMW Championship, set for September 14-17 at Conway Farms Golf Club in Illinois. 

Then the top 30 players following the BMW Championship will qualify for the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, beginning September 21.

Leading fourth-round scores on Monday in the Dell Technologies Championship, second event of the PGA Tour playoffs (USA unless noted):

267 - Justin Thomas 71-67-63-66

270 - Jordan Spieth 72-65-66-67

271 - Marc Leishman (AUS) 67-69-65-70

272 - Jon Rahm (ESP) 67-66-71-68, Paul Casey (ENG) 70-65-67-70

273 - Kevin Na 68-69-70-66, Patrick Reed 71-67-69-66, Pat Perez 72-67-67-67, Phil Mickelson 69-67-69-68

274 - Bill Haas 71-70-68-65, Justin Rose (ENG) 72-65-69-68

275 - Stewart Cink 71-68-68-68

NEXT ON SPORT24X

European Ryder Cup captain returns to Sun City

2017-09-04 14:25

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Heyneke: Marcell offers Boks RWC value Can Anderson emulate Curren, Kriek? Os warns of Wallaby ‘tricks’ at scrum time Aussies highlight Coetzee’s ‘cheeky sledge’ Bender? Nuggy? Welcome to the world of All Blacks nicknames!
Os warns of Wallaby ‘tricks’ at scrum time Can Anderson emulate Curren, Kriek? NZ referee for Wallabies v Boks in Perth French giants Toulon hunt WP's Elstadt Venus reaches 39th Slam quarter-final

Vote

Which of the 8 SA golfers at this year's US Open will fare best?

Latest Multimedia

Boks send message to the world
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

PSL action hots up!

The 2017/18 PSL season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 