PGA Tour

Stricker: Tiger not in great shape

2017-03-08 21:46
Tiger Woods (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Steve Stricker has given an update on Tiger Woods' physical condition, and unfortunately it isn't a good one.

Presidents Cup captain Stricker is one of Woods' closest friends on the PGA Tour, naming him as his assistant for the international match play competition taking place later this year, and the duo have been trading texts regularly.

Woods continues to battle ongoing back problems following several surgeries, and Stricker has admitted his friend hasn't turned a corner yet.

“He’s working hard at it, but I don’t think he’s doing that well right now physically,” Stricker said. 

“Obviously he has to get his body right first before he can compete. Then it’s going to take some time I think for him to come back believing in his swing and trusting in his ability again.”

Woods was forced to withdraw from the Omega Dubai Desert Classic in February with back spasms after shooting an opening-round 77.

That led to withdrawals at the Genesis Open in California and the Honda Classic in Florida, and while it was hoped he would be fit again for the Masters, that is starting to seem unlikely.

Stricker said he knew something was amiss when he watched Tiger on television in Dubai.

“Just the way he was walking didn’t quite look right. He was walking really gingerly,” he said. “It didn’t really look physically like he was ready to play.”

