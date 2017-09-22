Stanley leads, Spieth in the wings

Atlanta - Kyle Stanley got off to a hot start and outshone
the big guns to lead after the opening round of the Tour Championship on
Thursday but Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas are poised to strike.
Stanley shot a six-under-par 64 to take the first-round lead
at East Lake Golf Club and put himself in contention to win the PGA Tour's four
tournament playoff series.
American Stanley holds a two-shot lead over four players who
shot 66, comprising US Open champion Brooks Koepka, Webb Simpson, England's
Paul Casey and Daniel Berger.
World number two Spieth and PGA champion Thomas are tied for
sixth with 67s along with Spain's Jon Rahm, Russell Henley and Gary Woodland.
Dustin Johnson, Jason Dufner, Tony Finau, Kevin Kisner, Pat
Perez and Justin Rose were tied for 11th at 68.
Stanley is playing in the Tour Championship for the first
time and was seeded No. 22 in the 30-man field. He charged out of the gate with
four straight birdies starting at No. 3 and made the turn in 32. He had three
birdies on the back nine for another 32. His only mishap came on the eighth
hole where he posted a bogey.
"Today it was nice to get off to a pretty fast start,
making four birdies in a row, and was able to make a few on the back
nine," Stanley said. "Just tried to not complicate things, keep the
ball in front of me and maybe make a few putts."
For Stanley to win the FedEx Cup playoffs and the $10
million bonus, he must win the Tour Championship and have many other dominos
fall into place.
There's no guesswork involved with Spieth, the No 1 seed. If he wins the tournament, he wins the
FedEx Cup, something he did in 2015. He would join Tiger Woods as the only
two-time winner.
Spieth entered the tournament in first place in the FedEx
Cup standings. Spieth was two under through eight, but went eight holes without
a birdie before making a 14-footer at No 16.
"I get done and look back and I'm surprised we're at
three under," Spieth said. "Things were off at different times and
things were certainly on at different times that pieced this round together and
kind of helped what was an interesting day to be still in this golf
tournament."
Spieth said he will try not to watch the scoreboard so much
in round two.
"Maybe I got caught up a little bit in the scoreboard
today," Spieth said. "I don't know the scenarios, so it really
doesn't make a difference for me to watch the scoreboard other than to figure
out how to get to the leaders."
The 24-year-old Thomas, who has won five times in 2017, had
birdies on four of six holes beginning at the par-four No. 7 and then capped
his round with a birdie on 18, his sixth of the day.
Twenty of the 30 players broke par on the warm day at the
par-70 East Lake course.
Leading first-round scores on Thursday in the Tour Championship, the final of four tournaments in the PGA Tour's playoffs (USA unless noted):
64 - Kyle Stanley
66 - Webb Simpson, Daniel Berger, Brooks Koepka, Paul Casey (ENG)
67 - Russell Henley, Gary Woodland, Jon Rahm (ESP), Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas
68 - Jason Dufner, Tony Finau, Kevin Kisner, Pat Perez, Justin Rose (ENG), Dustin Johnson