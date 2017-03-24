Schwartzel flies SA flag highest in Texas

Cape Town - Charl Schwartzel flew the SA flag highest at the World Golf Championships-Dell Match Play after a second win in Austin, Texas on Thursday.

Schwartzel beat Dutchman Joost Luiten 4&3 after accounting for South Korea's An Byeong-Hun 6&5 in the opening round.

Schwartzel now faces a do-or-die final group match against unbeaten Paul Casey from England (17:26 SA time).

Not so lucky were Schwartzel's two compatriots in the 64-man field.

Louis Oosthuizen, so impressive in his opening 4&3 victory over England's Ross Fisher, went down 3&2 to wily American veteran Jim Furyk.

Oosthuizen will need to beat Japan's Hideki Matsuyama in his final match (18:32 SA time) and hope Furyk loses to Fisher in order to have any chance of progressing to the Round of 16.

Branden Grace also stands at one win from two matches after going down 2&1 to little-known American William McGirt.

Much like Oosthuizen, Grace's fate is out his hands. He will need to beat American Ryder Cup star Brandt Snedeker in his final match (16:42 SA time) and hope McGirt loses to England's Andy Sullivan to force a playoff.

Results from Thursday's second day of round robin group matches at the World Golf Championships-Dell Match Play at Austin (Texas) Country Club (USA unless noted):

Group 1

Dustin Johnson bt Martin Kaymer (GER) 3&2

Jimmy Walker bt Webb Simpson 3&2

Group 2

Soren Kjeldsen (DEN) bt Emiliano Grillo (ARG) 4&3

Rory McIlroy (NIR) bt Gary Woodland by withdrawal

Group 3

Lee Westwood (ENG) bt Jason Day (AUS) by withdrawal

Pat Perez bt Marc Leishman (AUS) 2&1

Group 4

Ross Fisher (ENG) bt Hideki Matsuyama (JPN) 2&1

Jim Furyk bt Louis Oosthuizen (RSA) 3&2

Group 5

Hideto Tanihara (JPN) and Ryan Moore halved

Jordan Spieth bt Yuta Ikeda (JPN) 4&2

Group 6

Kevin Na bt Justin Thomas 4&2

Matthew Fitzpatrick (ENG) bt Chris Wood (ENG) 4&2

Group 7

Jon Rahm (ESP) bt Shane Lowry (IRL) 2&1

Sergio Garcia (ESP) bt Kevin Chappell 4&3

Group 8

Alex Noren (SWE) bt Bernd Wiesberger (AUT) 3&2

Thongchai Jaidee (THA) bt Francesco Molinari (ITA) 5&3

Group 9

Kevin Kisner bt Patrick Reed 1 up

Brooks Koepka bt Jason Dufner 6&5

Group 10

Tyrell Hatton (ENG) bt Wang Jeung-Hun (KOR) 2 up

Charles Howell bt Rafa Cabrera Bello (ESP) 1 up

Group 11

Bill Haas bt Danny Willett (ENG) 6&5

Kim Kyung-Tae (KOR) bt Russell Knox (SCO) 3&1

Group 12

Paul Casey (ENG) bt An Byeong-Hun (KOR) 1 up

Charl Schwartzel (RSA) bt Joost Luiten (NED) 4&3

Group 13

Bubba Watson bt Scott Piercy 4&3

Jhonattan Vegas (VEN) bt Thomas Pieters 3&1

Group 14

Phil Mickelson bt Daniel Berger 5&4

Kim Si-Woo (KOR) and J.B. Holmes halved

Group 15

William McGirt bt Branden Grace (RSA) 2&1

Brandt Snedeker bt Andy Sullivan (ENG) 2&1

Group 16

Zach Johnson bt Matt Kuchar 2 up

Brendan Steele bt Tommy Fleetwood (ENG) 1 up