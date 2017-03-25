SA trio crash out of WGC-Match Play event

Cape Town - The South African trio at the World Golf Championships-Dell Match Play have all crashed out of the tournament before the Round of 16.
After opening victories for Charl Schwartzel, Louis Oosthuizen and Branden Grace, matters took a turn for the worse as the event progressed and all three will have the weekend off.
Schwartzel lost his do-or-die Group 12 match to England's Paul Casey 4&3 which saw the Englishman progress to the Round of 16 where he will play Japan's Hideto Tanihara.
Oosthuizen agonisingly did what he needed to do in his final Group 4 match - beat Japan's Hideki Matsuyama, which he did in impressive fashion 6&4 - but England's Ross Fisher's 4&2 win over American Jim Furyk saw Fisher and Oosthuizen head into a playoff for a Round of 16 spot - which Fisher won at the second hole.
Fisher will now play American Bubba Watson.
Branden Grace's 4&2 defeat to American Brandt Snedeker saw the South African world No 19 finish third in Group 15.
American William McGirt progressed from the group with a perfect 3-0 record and will face Denmark's Soren Kjeldsen in the Round of 16.
Results from Friday's third day of round robin group matches at the
World Golf Championships-Dell Match Play at Austin (Texas) Country Club
(USA unless noted):
Group 1
Dustin Johnson bt Jimmy Walker 5&3
Martin Kaymer (GER) bt Webb Simpson 3&2
Group 2
Soren Kjeldsen (DEN) bt Gary Woodland by withdrawal
Emiliano Grillo (ARG) and Rory McIlroy (NIR) halved
Group 3
Lee Westwood (ENG) bt Pat Perez 2&1
Marc Leishman (AUS) bt Jason Day (AUS) by withdrawal
Group 4
Ross Fisher (ENG) bt Jim Furyk 4&2
Louis Oosthuizen (RSA) bt Hideki Matsuyama (JPN) 6&4
Group 5
Hideto Tanihara (JPN) bt Yuta Ikeda (JPN) 3&1
Ryan Moore and Jordan Spieth halved
Group 6
Chris Wood (ENG) bt Kevin Na 2&1
Matthew Fitzpatrick (ENG) bt Justin Thomas 2&1
Group 7
Jon Rahm (ESP) bt Sergio Garcia (ESP) 6&4
Kevin Chappell bt Shane Lowry (IRL) 1 up
Group 8
Alex Noren (SWE) bt Francesco Molinari (ITA) by withdrawal
Bernd Wiesberger (AUT) bt Thongchai Jaidee (THA) 1 up
Group 9
Kevin Kisner bt Jason Dufner 2&1
Brooks Koepka bt Patrick Reed 1 up
Group 10
Rafa Cabrera Bello (ESP) bt Tyrell Hatton (ENG) 2&1
Charles Howell bt Wang Jeung-Hun (KOR) 2&1
Group 11
Bill Haas bt Kim Kyung-Tae (KOR) 4&2
Danny Willett (ENG) bt Russell Knox (SCO) 4&2
Group 12
Paul Casey (ENG) bt Charl Schwartzel (RSA) 4&3
Joost Luiten (NED) bt An Byeong-Hun (KOR) 1 up
Group 13
Bubba Watson and Thomas Pieters halved
Jhonattan Vegas (VEN) bt Scott Piercy 3&1
Group 14
Phil Mickelson bt J.B. Holmes 6&5
Kim Si-Woo (KOR) bt Daniel Berger 1 up
Group 15
Brandt Snedeker bt Branden Grace (RSA) 5&4
William McGirt bt Andy Sullivan (ENG) 1 up
Group 16
Zach Johnson bt Brendan Steele 1 up
Matt Kuchar bt Tommy Fleetwood 4&2
Pairings for Saturday's Round-of-16 knockout matches at the World
Golf Championships-Dell Match Play at Austin (Texas) Country Club:
Kevin Na (USA) v Bill Haas (USA)
Marc Leishman (AUS) v Phil Mickelson (USA)
Jon Rahm (ESP) v Charles Howell (USA)
Soren Kjeldsen (DEN) v William McGirt (USA)
Hideto Tanihara (JPN) v Paul Casey (ENG)
Ross Fisher (ENG) v Bubba Watson (USA)
Alex Noren (SWE) v Brooks Koepka (USA)
Dustin Johnson (USA) v Zach Johnson (USA)