SA trio crash out of WGC-Match Play event

Cape Town - The South African trio at the World Golf Championships-Dell Match Play have all crashed out of the tournament before the Round of 16.

After opening victories for Charl Schwartzel, Louis Oosthuizen and Branden Grace, matters took a turn for the worse as the event progressed and all three will have the weekend off.

Schwartzel lost his do-or-die Group 12 match to England's Paul Casey 4&3 which saw the Englishman progress to the Round of 16 where he will play Japan's Hideto Tanihara.

Oosthuizen agonisingly did what he needed to do in his final Group 4 match - beat Japan's Hideki Matsuyama, which he did in impressive fashion 6&4 - but England's Ross Fisher's 4&2 win over American Jim Furyk saw Fisher and Oosthuizen head into a playoff for a Round of 16 spot - which Fisher won at the second hole.

Fisher will now play American Bubba Watson.

Branden Grace's 4&2 defeat to American Brandt Snedeker saw the South African world No 19 finish third in Group 15.

American William McGirt progressed from the group with a perfect 3-0 record and will face Denmark's Soren Kjeldsen in the Round of 16.

Results from Friday's third day of round robin group matches at the World Golf Championships-Dell Match Play at Austin (Texas) Country Club (USA unless noted):

Group 1

Dustin Johnson bt Jimmy Walker 5&3

Martin Kaymer (GER) bt Webb Simpson 3&2

Group 2

Soren Kjeldsen (DEN) bt Gary Woodland by withdrawal

Emiliano Grillo (ARG) and Rory McIlroy (NIR) halved

Group 3

Lee Westwood (ENG) bt Pat Perez 2&1

Marc Leishman (AUS) bt Jason Day (AUS) by withdrawal

Group 4

Ross Fisher (ENG) bt Jim Furyk 4&2

Louis Oosthuizen (RSA) bt Hideki Matsuyama (JPN) 6&4

Group 5

Hideto Tanihara (JPN) bt Yuta Ikeda (JPN) 3&1

Ryan Moore and Jordan Spieth halved

Group 6

Chris Wood (ENG) bt Kevin Na 2&1

Matthew Fitzpatrick (ENG) bt Justin Thomas 2&1

Group 7

Jon Rahm (ESP) bt Sergio Garcia (ESP) 6&4

Kevin Chappell bt Shane Lowry (IRL) 1 up

Group 8

Alex Noren (SWE) bt Francesco Molinari (ITA) by withdrawal

Bernd Wiesberger (AUT) bt Thongchai Jaidee (THA) 1 up

Group 9

Kevin Kisner bt Jason Dufner 2&1

Brooks Koepka bt Patrick Reed 1 up

Group 10

Rafa Cabrera Bello (ESP) bt Tyrell Hatton (ENG) 2&1

Charles Howell bt Wang Jeung-Hun (KOR) 2&1

Group 11

Bill Haas bt Kim Kyung-Tae (KOR) 4&2

Danny Willett (ENG) bt Russell Knox (SCO) 4&2

Group 12

Paul Casey (ENG) bt Charl Schwartzel (RSA) 4&3

Joost Luiten (NED) bt An Byeong-Hun (KOR) 1 up

Group 13

Bubba Watson and Thomas Pieters halved

Jhonattan Vegas (VEN) bt Scott Piercy 3&1

Group 14

Phil Mickelson bt J.B. Holmes 6&5

Kim Si-Woo (KOR) bt Daniel Berger 1 up

Group 15

Brandt Snedeker bt Branden Grace (RSA) 5&4

William McGirt bt Andy Sullivan (ENG) 1 up

Group 16

Zach Johnson bt Brendan Steele 1 up

Matt Kuchar bt Tommy Fleetwood 4&2

Pairings for Saturday's Round-of-16 knockout matches at the World Golf Championships-Dell Match Play at Austin (Texas) Country Club:

Kevin Na (USA) v Bill Haas (USA)

Marc Leishman (AUS) v Phil Mickelson (USA)

Jon Rahm (ESP) v Charles Howell (USA)

Soren Kjeldsen (DEN) v William McGirt (USA)

Hideto Tanihara (JPN) v Paul Casey (ENG)

Ross Fisher (ENG) v Bubba Watson (USA)

Alex Noren (SWE) v Brooks Koepka (USA)

Dustin Johnson (USA) v Zach Johnson (USA)