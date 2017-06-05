NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
PGA Tour

Rory McIlroy fit for US Open

2017-06-05 12:58
Rory McIlroy (Getty)
Related Links

Quinta do Lago - World No 2 Rory McIlroy has recovered from a rib injury that has kept him out of action since the middle of May and has declared himself fit to compete at this month's US Open, the 28-year-old has said.

The four-time major winner has been regaining fitness at the Quinta do Lago resort in Portugal and will return to action at the year's second major in Erin Hills, Wisconsin when the tournament begins on June 15.

"I am ready for Erin Hills and looking forward to playing there for the first time," McIlroy told The Guardian newspaper.

"The last few weeks have obviously been frustrating... but it was important I got back to a level of fitness where I felt like I could give myself the best possible chance at the US Open.

"As I have said many times before, majors will ultimately determine my golf career but I have had the rest of this busy season to consider as well."

McIlroy sustained the injury earlier this year and suffered a recurrence during the Players Championship, where he finished tied for 35th. He subsequently withdrew from the European Tour's PGA Championship and the Memorial tournament on the PGA Tour.

The Northern Irishman won the 2011 US Open at Bethesda, Maryland by eight strokes and will be seeking his second title in the event.

Read more on:    us open  |  rory mcilroy  |  golf
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Former SA golf pro Vincent Tshabalala dies

2017-06-05 09:42

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 15 Van Niekerk wins 200m in Boston Vermeulen, De Allende ruled out of first Test Mthembu claims second Comrades win Kankowski set to join Lions
Loftus expecting 40 000 for Boks v France Dash-cam video of Tiger Woods' DUI arrest released Bafana drop to 65th in world rankings Unsung Lions hero can stake Bok claim Serena quashes baby's gender rumours

Vote

Will Tiger Woods win another Major title?

Latest Multimedia

GALLERY: French Open race to women's title
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership nearing its conclusion, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Bidvest Wits hold them off? A bridge too far for new boys Cape Town City FC? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 