PGA Tour

Rookie Bryan wins RBC Heritage title

2017-04-17 08:29
Wesley Bryan (Getty)
Miami - Rookie Wesley Bryan carded a four-under par 67 on Sunday to claim his first PGA Tour title, edging former world number one Luke Donald by one stroke at the RBC Heritage.

Bryan's four-under effort at Harbour Town in Hilton Head, South Carolina, gave him a 13-under par total of 271.

He became the first South Carolina-born player to win the event since it was launched in 1969.

Bryan also booked his invitation to next year's Masters.

After a dominant season on the developmental Web.com Tour last year, Bryan admitted he had hoped to win on the main tour in time to book a berth in this year's Masters - which was won by Sergio Garcia last week.

"But I guess the week after Augusta's not too bad," he said.

After a bogey at the third, Bryan strung together four straight birdies before another bogey at the eighth.

After birdies at 13 and 15 he arrived at 17 to realise he was within sight of victory.

"Honestly I wasn't nervous at all all day," he said. "Then at number 17 I got up and I just threw up a little bit in my mouth, and I was like, 'Well, shoot, I guess this is what nervous feels like.'

"But I was able to get it back together," he added.

For England's Donald it was a fifth runner-up finish at Harbour Town.

He got off to a rocky start with a double-bogey seven at the par-five second but had five birdies the rest of the way in his 68 for 272.

It was a further stroke back to Americans Patrick Cantlay, Ollie Schniederjans and William McGirt.

Overnight leader Jason Dufner slid down the leaderboard with a five-over 76 that included a double bogey and four bogeys after his only birdie of the day, at the second hole.

Leading final-round scores on Sunday from the PGA Tour's RBC Heritage tournament in Hilton Head, South Carolina (USA unless noted):

271 - Wesley Bryan 69-67-68-67

272 - Luke Donald (ENG) 65-67-72-68

273 - Patrick Cantlay 70-66-70-67, Ollie Schniederjans 68-68-69-68, William McGirt 68-68-68-69

274 - Brian Gay 68-70-69-67, J.J. Spaun 67-72-66-69, Graham DeLaet (CAN) 65-67-69-73

275 - Bud Cauley 63-72-71-69, Brian Harman 71-70-66-68

276 - Matt Kuchar 68-71-73-64, Sam Saunders 65-70-74-67, Brandt Snedeker 69-68-71-68, Russell Knox (SCO) 70-66-72-68, Kang Sung (KOR) 69-69-70-68, Branden Grace (RSA) 68-71-69-68, Ryan Palmer 68-73-67-68, Ian Poulter (ENG) 66-68-69-73, Kevin Kisner 72-64-66-74, Webb Simpson 66-68-68-74, Jason Dufner 68-67-65-76

277 - Adam Hadwin (CAN) 66-71-69, Francesco Molinari (ITA) 67-71-70-69, Billy Hurley 69-71-66-71, Nick Taylor (CAN) 69-66-70-72

278 - Russell Henley 66-73-71-68, Rod Pampling (AUS) 69-72-69-68, Blayne Barber 71-68-69-70

