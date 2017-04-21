NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
PGA Tour

Poulter says all is not lost after losing tour status

2017-04-21 23:46
Ian Poulter (File)
Related Links

Washington - Britain's Ian Poulter says his career is far from over despite losing his playing status on the PGA Tour on Friday after a poor showing at the Texas Open.

The 41-year-old Englishman was in the 10th and final event of a major medical exemption due to foot arthritis that sidelined him most of last season, needing a top-35 effort to win the $30 624 he needed to sustain playing rights.

But after an opening 75, Poulter fired a 71 on Friday to stand on two-over 146, two strokes beyond the projected cut line and certain of his fate once second-round play ended.

"Questions have been coming thick and fast and I think it has been slightly over-dramatized," Poulter said on Friday.

"Obviously I would have loved to have finished up and got it done this week. However, that hasn't happened.

"It doesn't mean to say the clubs are going to go away and you're never going to see me again. Obviously means I've got some work to do and I need to go, get away and do some work."

Poulter, who has not won since the 2012 World Golf Championships HSBC Champions in China, can play on past champion status and by way of sponsor exemptions as well as a secondary status.

"I have the opportunity to have sponsor invitations," he said. "I always have the 125-150 category. I also have some events I can play in Europe."

He is entered in next week's pairs event in New Orleans alongside Australian Geoff Ogilvy and could reclaim his full status with a victory there.

"Who knows? Golf is a funny game," Poulter said. "We could easily go out and win with Geoff and things are a little different."

Poulter opened bogey-birdie Friday, took another bogey at the fourth and sandwiched birdies at six and the par-5 eighth around a bogey at the par-3 seventh before closing his front nine with a birdie. He parred the entire back nine but it had him well shy of what he needed.

"Disappointing finish this week," Poulter tweeted, adding,"The best thing about golf is it gives you what you deserve. Also when the chips are down you find out who your real friends really are !!!!!"

Read more on:    ian poulter  |  golf
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Fisher’s course record seals Zimbabwe Open lead

2017-04-21 18:22

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
As it happened: Waratahs 24-26 Kings Sorry, Stormers … it’s early tour pain! Kings stun Waratahs in Sydney Top SA boxing trainer Durandt dies Venter’s opinion based on incorrect conclusions - agent
British & Irish Lions squad for NZ tour named 25 years: Our best Proteas Test XI McKeever offers SA Rugby solution to Super Rugby poser Jaco Kriel off the hook Joshua to Fury: shut up and get in the ring

Vote

Will Tiger Woods win another Major title?

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane weighs in on Springbok captaincy debate
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 