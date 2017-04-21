Poulter says all is not lost after losing tour status

Washington - Britain's Ian Poulter says his career is far from over despite losing his playing status on the PGA Tour on Friday after a poor showing at the Texas Open.

The 41-year-old Englishman was in the 10th and final event of a major medical exemption due to foot arthritis that sidelined him most of last season, needing a top-35 effort to win the $30 624 he needed to sustain playing rights.

But after an opening 75, Poulter fired a 71 on Friday to stand on two-over 146, two strokes beyond the projected cut line and certain of his fate once second-round play ended.

"Questions have been coming thick and fast and I think it has been slightly over-dramatized," Poulter said on Friday.

"Obviously I would have loved to have finished up and got it done this week. However, that hasn't happened.

"It doesn't mean to say the clubs are going to go away and you're never going to see me again. Obviously means I've got some work to do and I need to go, get away and do some work."

Poulter, who has not won since the 2012 World Golf Championships HSBC Champions in China, can play on past champion status and by way of sponsor exemptions as well as a secondary status.

"I have the opportunity to have sponsor invitations," he said. "I always have the 125-150 category. I also have some events I can play in Europe."

He is entered in next week's pairs event in New Orleans alongside Australian Geoff Ogilvy and could reclaim his full status with a victory there.

"Who knows? Golf is a funny game," Poulter said. "We could easily go out and win with Geoff and things are a little different."

Poulter opened bogey-birdie Friday, took another bogey at the fourth and sandwiched birdies at six and the par-5 eighth around a bogey at the par-3 seventh before closing his front nine with a birdie. He parred the entire back nine but it had him well shy of what he needed.

"Disappointing finish this week," Poulter tweeted, adding,"The best thing about golf is it gives you what you deserve. Also when the chips are down you find out who your real friends really are !!!!!"