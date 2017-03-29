PGA to test distance-measuring devices at events

Miami - Tests of distance-measurement devices during
competition will be undertaken from April to July at select PGA Canada, PGA
Latinoamerica and Web.com Tour events, the PGA Tour announced Tuesday.
Each tour will permit devices to be used by players and
caddies in four events on each tour by enacting a temporarily local rule that
allows measurement of distance only, not slope, wind or elevation.
"For years, there has been significant discussion and debate
about whether distance measuring devices would have a positive or negative
impact on competition at the highest levels of professional golf," tour
chief tournaments officer Andy Pazder said.
"The only way we can accurately assess their impact is
to conduct an actual test during official competition on one or more of our
tours.
"We look forward to seeing how these tests go and
carefully evaluating the use of the devices. Our evaluation will consider the
impact on pace of play, optics and any other effects they might have on the
competition."
The first event to feature the test will be the Costa Rica
Classic on April 20-23.