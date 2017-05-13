NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
PGA Tour

McIlroy schedules MRI for Monday

2017-05-13 13:09
Rory McIlroy (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Rory McIlroy is playing with a bad back at the Players Championship and will get it looked at on Monday.

The Northern Irishman complained to the press after his first round on Thursday at TPC Sawgrass about his ailing back and following his second round 71 on Friday, he knew the problem had got worse.

"It's obviously not 100 percent... but it's good enough to get myself around here for the next couple of days," the world number two told the press on Friday.  

"I'm going for an MRI scan on Monday just to make sure it's not serious, and then I'll see what we do from there.

"It's in the same area as what the injury was at the start of the year. If that injury was an 8 or a 9 in terms of pain and soreness and stiffness, this is around a 4 or 5. It might just be a flare-up of what happened previously and I just need to rest for a few days and it might be OK. Hopefully, that's what it shows in the scan next week."

McIlroy sits at 1-under par for the tournament, eight shots behind leaders Louis Oosthuizen and Kyle Stanley. 

Read more on:    rory mcilroy  |  golf
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Willett hobbles out of Players Championship

2017-05-13 09:57

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Sickly Lions ... but so-sweet victory Ex-Bok blames politics for SA rugby exodus As it happened: Brumbies 6-13 Lions Ex-Bok's heart condition 'a thing of the past' Scrappy win sees Lions end tour unbeaten
Proteas head home from IPL to prep for England Bok RWC draw: Too early to shiver! Bookies no believers in Boks' RWC 2019 chances Specman set for Blitzboks milestone World Rugby raises Test eligibility to five years

Vote

Will Tiger Woods win another Major title?

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane tips Sharks to behead high-flying Kings
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership nearing its conclusion, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Bidvest Wits hold them off? A bridge too far for new boys Cape Town City FC? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 