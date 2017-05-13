McIlroy schedules MRI for Monday

Cape Town - Rory McIlroy is playing with a bad back at the Players Championship and will get it looked at on Monday.



The Northern Irishman complained to the press after his first round on Thursday at TPC Sawgrass about his ailing back and following his second round 71 on Friday, he knew the problem had got worse.

"It's obviously not 100 percent... but it's good enough to get myself around here for the next couple of days," the world number two told the press on Friday.

"I'm going for an MRI scan on Monday just to make sure it's not serious, and then I'll see what we do from there.

"It's in the same area as what the injury was at the start of the year. If that injury was an 8 or a 9 in terms of pain and soreness and stiffness, this is around a 4 or 5. It might just be a flare-up of what happened previously and I just need to rest for a few days and it might be OK. Hopefully, that's what it shows in the scan next week."

McIlroy sits at 1-under par for the tournament, eight shots behind leaders Louis Oosthuizen and Kyle Stanley.