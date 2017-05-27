NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
PGA Tour

Injured McIlroy skipping Memorial

2017-05-27 07:07
Rory McIlroy (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Dublin — Rory McIlroy is skipping the Memorial Tournament next week because of a nagging rib injury that also forced him to miss the European Tour event this week in England.

"It's disappointing to miss the Memorial Tournament," McIlroy said Friday in a statement released by tournament officials.

"This tournament attracts such a stellar field, and I was excited to try and better my fourth-place finish from last year. The Memorial Tournament is one of the best tour stops of the year and I hope everyone involved has a great week"

The second-ranked McIlroy sustained a hairline fracture during the South African Open in January, causing him to miss four tournaments over seven weeks.

He played four times in six weeks upon his return until taking a post-Masters break to get married. The injury surfaced again from long practice sessions leading to The Players Championship.

Read more on:    pga tour  |  memorial tournament  |  rory mcilroy  |  golf
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Lee, Kisner lead Colonial logjam

2017-05-27 07:05

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
CONFIRMED: Mitchell set to coach Bulls Change of mindset needed at Bulls - Mitchell Super Rugby: Weekend teams Senatla replaces Ulengo in SA ‘A’ squad Bok flank Kriel returns on Lions bench
Coetzee and the Boks ... chapter two Boks: Duane should be fine at No 7, but... Bafana legend considered suicide Boks to follow Lions blueprint? Nadal closing in on La Decima

Vote

Will Tiger Woods win another Major title?

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane backs Lions, Sharks in Round 14 SA derbies
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership nearing its conclusion, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Bidvest Wits hold them off? A bridge too far for new boys Cape Town City FC? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 