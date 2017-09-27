NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
PGA Tour

Grace, Oosthuizen paired on Day 1 of Presidents Cup

2017-09-27 21:08
Branden Grace (Getty Images)
Jersey City - Pairings for Thursday's opening five foursomes matches on at the 12th Presidents Cup match play tournament between the United States and the International team:

Foursomes - all SA times:

Match 1, 19:05 SA time

Rickie Fowler/Justin Thomas (USA) v Hideki Matsuyama/Charl Schwartzel (JPN/RSA)

Match 2, 19:17 SA time

Dustin Johnson/Matt Kuchar (USA) v Adam Scott/Jhonattan Vegas (AUS/VEN)

Match 3, 19:29 SA time

Jordan Spieth/Patrick Reed (USA) v Kim Si-Woo/Emiliano Grillo (KOR/ARG)

Match 4, 19:41 SA time

Brooks Koepka/Daniel Berger (USA) v Louis Oosthuizen/Branden Grace (RSA)

Match 5, 19:53 SA time

Kevin Kisner/Phil Mickelson (USA) v Jason Day/Marc Leishman (AUS)

Scott seeks first win in eighth Presidents Cup appearance

2017-09-27 19:53

Mark Keohane on the Boks v Wallabies battle in Bloem
 
 
