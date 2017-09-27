Grace, Oosthuizen paired on Day 1 of Presidents Cup

Jersey City - Pairings for Thursday's opening five foursomes matches on at the 12th Presidents Cup match play tournament between the United States and the International team:
Foursomes - all SA times:
Match 1, 19:05 SA time
Rickie Fowler/Justin Thomas (USA) v Hideki Matsuyama/Charl Schwartzel (JPN/RSA)
Match 2, 19:17 SA time
Dustin Johnson/Matt Kuchar (USA) v Adam Scott/Jhonattan Vegas (AUS/VEN)
Match 3, 19:29 SA time
Jordan Spieth/Patrick Reed (USA) v Kim Si-Woo/Emiliano Grillo (KOR/ARG)
Match 4, 19:41 SA time
Brooks Koepka/Daniel Berger (USA) v Louis Oosthuizen/Branden Grace (RSA)
Match 5, 19:53 SA time
Kevin Kisner/Phil Mickelson (USA) v Jason Day/Marc Leishman (AUS)