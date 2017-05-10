NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
PGA Tour

Day focused on regaining number one

2017-05-10 12:45
Jason Day (Getty Images)
Related Links
Miami -  

It has been a tough year so far for Jason Day, but the Australian is eager to get things back on track at this weeks' Players Championship.

 

Day was in superlative form last time around at TPC Sawgrass, firing a course record nine under 63 in the opening round to set up what would be a wire-to-wire win, stamping his authority on the world number one position.

 

But unfortunately, that was the last piece of silverware for Day, who has slipped to third in the world rankings after just one top ten in his last ten starts.

 

"I would do anything in the world to get back there," the 2015 PGA Championship winner told Reuters about the number one ranking.

 

"There's no other, no better feeling than being the best. That's what I'm trying to focus on, getting back to that winning form, getting back to the workload that I was doing and the practice and the work ethic, and hopefully, the results will come after that."

 

Day has had to deal with much emotional turmoil of late after his mother was diagnosed with lung cancer earlier this year, making it difficult to deal with the pressures on the course.

 

"As you go through your career, priorities kind of change back and forth and with what had happened earlier this year with some off-course stuff, my mind was kind of elsewhere, as you probably could imagine," confirmed the Queenslander.

 

Day will attempt to defend his title when the Players Championship tees off on Thursday at TPC Sawgrass with many of the best golfers in the world in attendance.

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Willett 'sacked' by caddie

2017-05-10 08:40

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Springboks draw All Blacks at RWC 2019! As it happened: 2019 Rugby World Cup draw Sharks lock off to France Lions change 5, still no sign of Faf Boks: Ox has strong impact appeal
Boucher or Boje for coach of the year? Lions change 5, still no sign of Faf Players 'scared' to criticise Sharapova PE expecting '20 000 to 30 000' fans for Sharks Cape Town City hope to land Shabba and Tau

Vote

Will Tiger Woods win another Major title?

Latest Multimedia

Lions and Sharks are SA's good news stories, says Mark Keohane
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 