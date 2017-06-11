Cabrera Bello chips in for share of lead at St. Jude Classic

Miami - Spain's Rafa Cabrera Bello chipped in twice for birdies in a five-under-par 65 to grab a share of the lead at the Fedex St. Jude Classic in Memphis on Saturday.

Cabrera Bello topped the leaderboard alongside Stewart Cink and Ben Crane after the third round and the 33-year-old from Gran Canaria is now in the hunt for his first USPGA Tour win.

"Obviously, those two chip-ins helped," said Cabrera Bello, who has won a total of five tournaments in his career, including two on the European Tour, after his round at TPC Southwind.

"The one on the third hole (from 48 feet) was tough and the one on the fourth (from 33 feet) was tricky.

"I've been hitting the ball well and trusting my putting. The difference (on the PGA Tour) is that the courses are much different on the weekend than what you play on Tuesday and Wednesday. It's always changing."

Cabrera Bello, Cink and Crane all stand at nine under 201 after 54 holes.

Cink is looking for his first win since the 2009 Open at Turnberry. The veteran had opened up a two-stroke lead on the front nine before three bogeys on the home stretch saw him finish with a 69.

Five-time PGA Tour winner Crane meanwhile carded a blemish-free 68.

One shot off the lead are Luke List and Chad Campbell, who both fired 66s to stay in a tie for fourth.

A further shot back is Kevin Chappell who shot a 68, with Matt Jones of Australia, who hit a 69.

Chez Reavie, a co-leader through 36 holes, suffered an error-strewn round which featured a double-bogey and a two more bogeys on the front nine. Reavie finished with a 72 to finish alongside Chappell and Jones on seven under.

Elsewhere Saturday, defending champion Daniel Berger shot a 66 to move to six under, three off the lead in a tie with David Hearn of Canada, Kim Whee of South Korea and former US Open champion Retief Goosen of South Africa.

Five-time major winner Phil Mickelson, who has vowed to skip next week's US Open due to the high school graduation of his daughter, carded a bogey-double bogey finish for a 69 to be four adrift of the lead.

Another major winner, 2011 Masters champion and joint second round leader Charl Schwartzel, of South Africa, had a miserable day, shooting 74 to plummet down the field into a share of 13th.

Leading third-round scores on Saturday in the US PGA Tour St. Jude Classic at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee (Par 70; USA unless noted):

201 - Rafa Cabrera Bello (ESP) 70-66-65, Stewart Cink 64-68-69, Ben Crane 68-65-68

202 - Luke List 70-66-66, Chad Campbell 67-69-66

203 - Kevin Chappell 68-67-68, Matt Jones (AUS) 65-69-69, Chez Reavie 66-65-72

204 - Daniel Berger 70-68-66, David Hearn (CAN) 70-67-67, Kim Whee (KOR) 69-66-69, Retief Goosen (RSA) 66-68-70

205 - Fabian Gomez (ARG) 69-69-67, Kyle Stanley 72-66-67, Tyrone Van Aswegen (RSA) 73-67-65, Joel Dahmen 70-66-69, Dominic Bozzelli 69-67-69, Phil Mickelson 69-67-69, Derek Fathauer 70-65-70, Matt Every 64-70-71, Charl Schwartzel (RSA) 65-66-74