Branden Grace's letter from Arnold Palmer

2017-03-16 09:09
Branden Grace (AP)
Cape Town - South African golfer Branden Grace has shared a letter he received from Arnold Palmer back in 2012. 

Considered one of the best players the world has ever seen and nicknamed the 'King', Palmer passed away in September last year at 87-years-old. 

Grace, currently the highest ranked South African golfer in the world, will playing in this week's Arnold Palmer Invitational - the first since Palmer's death.

The 28-year-old used the occasion to share a very special moment in his life that happened in 2012 when Palmer sent him a personal letter. 

Grace had just won the Joburg Open and then the Volvo Golf Champions in back-to-back weeks, beating Retief Goosen and Ernie Els in a play-off in the latter. 

It was enough to get Palmer's attention, and on Thursday morning (SA time) Grace posted a photograph of the letter onto his Twitter page.

"This letter sums up what kind of a person the King was and is definitely the best letter I've received," Grace posted. 

The letter read as follows:

Dear Branden,

Although we have never met, I want to congratulate you on your outstanding achievements the last two weeks there in South Africa. 

That was a truly impressive accomplishment, not just winning two in a row at that ;level of competition but in taking on and defeating two of the best players in the world in the playoff last Sunday.

It appears that you have a great career ahead of you and I wish you the best of luck in future months and years. 

Sincerely,

Arnold Palmer.

This year's Arnold Palmer Invitational gets underway on Thursday. 

SA charge ready to pay homage to Arnold Palmer

2017-03-15 19:29

