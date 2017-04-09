Schwartzel surges in Masters picture

Cape Town - South Africa's Charl Schwartzel vaulted into contention for a second Masters green jacket with a sublime third round at Augusta National on Saturday.

Schwartzel, the 2011 Masters champion, posted a third round of 4-under par, 68, to lie in sole eighth place, four strokes adrift of joint 54-hole leaders, England's Justin Rose and Spain's Sergio Garcia.

Rose (67 - the best round of Day 3) and Garcia, 70, seeking his maiden Major on what would have been hero Seve Ballesteros' 60th birthday on Sunday, are at 6-under par with 18 holes in the 81st Masters remaining.

Schwartzel will tee off alongside Australia's Adam Scott at 20:15 (SA time) in the final round.

Schwartzel's compatriots didn't fare as well in Round 3, but still have plenty to play heading into the final 18 holes.

Braden Grace, South Africa's highest ranked golfer in the world standings at 20th, posted a third round of 71 to lie T32 on 5-over par and will partner Germany's Martin Kaymer in the final round at 18:05 (SA time).



Louis Oosthuizen struggled to a 4-over par 76 in the third round and finds himself T43 on 8-over par after 54 holes. Oosthuizen, the 2010 Open Championship winner and runner-up at the 2012 Masters, finds himself drawn with in-form Canadian Adam Hadwin in the final round (16:45).

Ernie Els, playing in what's likely to be his final Masters, ballooned to a disappointing 11-over 83 in Round 3 and is 53rd - and last - among those who made the halfway cut, at 14-over par.

Els will be alone in the final round due to the odd number of players to make the cut and will hit the first tee shot of Round 4 at 16:05 (SA time).

Trevor Immelman, the 2008 Masters champion, was the only South African to miss the cut this week after rounds of 79 and 76 left him on 11-over par, five shots too many to make the 5-over 36 hole cut.

Scores after Saturday's third round of the 81st Masters at par-72 Augusta National Golf Club:

210 - Justin Rose (ENG) 71-72-67, Sergio Garcia (ESP) 71-69-70

211 - Rickie Fowler (USA) 73-67-71

212 - Jordan Spieth (USA) 75-69-68, Ryan Moore (USA) 74-69-69, Charley Hoffman (USA) 65-75-72

213 - Adam Scott (AUS) 75-69-69

214 - Charl Schwartzel (RSA) 74-72-68

215 - Lee Westwood (ENG) 70-77-68, Thomas Pieters (BEL) 72-68-75

216 - Paul Casey (ENG) 72-75-69, Soren Kjeldsen (DEN) 72-73-71, Matt Kuchar (USA) 72-73-71, Rory McIlroy (NIR) 72-73-71, Jon Rahm (ESP) 73-70-73, William McGirt (USA) 69-73-74

217 - Kevin Chappell (USA) 71-76-70, Jimmy Walker (USA) 76-71-70, Jason Dufner (USA) 71-76-70, Fred Couples (USA) 73-70-74

218 - Brandt Snedeker (USA) 75-74-69, Brooks Koepka (USA) 74-73-71, Pat Perez (USA) 74-74-70, Russell Henley (USA) 71-76-71, Bill Haas (USA) 75-72-71, Phil Mickelson (USA) 71-73-74

219 - Jason Day (AUS) 74-76-69

220 - Justin Thomas (USA) 73-76-71, Steve Stricker (USA) 75-73-72, Hideki Matsuyama (JPN) 76-70-74, Martin Kaymer (GER) 78-68-74

221 - Branden Grace (RSA) 76-74-71, Francesco Molinari (ITA) 78-72-71, Brian Stuard (USA) 77-70-74, Stewart Hagestad (USA) 74-73-74

222 - Daniel Berger (USA) 77-73-72, Matthew Fitzpatrick (ENG) 71-78-73, Emiliano Grillo (ARG) 79-70-73, Brendan Steele (USA) 74-73-75

223 - J.B. Holmes (USA) 78-72-73, Kevin Kisner (USA) 74-75-74, An Byeong Hun (KOR) 76-73-74

224 - Ross Fisher (ENG) 76-74-74, Daniel Summerhays (USA) 74-75-75, Adam Hadwin (CAN) 75-74-75, Louis Oosthuizen (RSA) 77-71-76

225 - Curtis Luck (AUS) 78-72-75, James Hahn (USA) 75-75-75, Andy Sullivan (ENG) 71-78-76, Bernd Wiesberger (AUT) 77-72-76, Marc Leishman (AUS) 73-74-78

229 - Larry Mize (USA) 74-76-79

230 - Ernie Els (RSA) 72-75-83

Tee times for the final round of the 81st Masters at Augusta National. All times South Africa:

16:05 - Ernie Els (RSA)

16:15 - Marc Leishman (AUS), Larry Mize

16:25 - Andy Sullivan (ENG), Bernd Wiesberger (AUT)

16:35 - Curtis Luck (AUS), James Hahn

16:45 - Adam Hadwin (CAN), Louis Oosthuizen (RSA)

16:55 - Ross Fisher (ENG), Daniel Summerhays

17:05 - Kevin Kisner, An Byeong Hun (KOR)

17:15 - Brendan Steele, J.B. Holmes

17:25 - Matthew Fitzpatrick (ENG), Emiliano Grillo (ARG)

17:35 - OPEN

17:45 - Stewart Hagestad, Daniel Berger

17:55 - Francesco Molinari (ITA), Brian Stuard

18:05 - Martin Kaymer (GER), Branden Grace (RSA)

18:15 - Steve Stricker, Hideki Maruyama (JPN)

18:25 - Jason Day (AUS), Justin Thomas

18:35 - Bill Haas, Phil Mickelson

18:45 - Pat Perez, Russell Henley

18:55 - Brandt Snedeker, Brooks Koepka

19:05 - Jason Dufner, Fred Couples

19:15 - OPEN

19:25 - Kevin Chappell, Jimmy Walker

19:35 - Jon Rahm (ESP), William McGirt

19:45 - Matt Kuchar, Rory McIlroy (NIR)

19:55 - Paul Casey (ENG), Soren Kjeldsen (DEN)

20:05 - Lee Westwood (ENG), Thomas Pieters (BEL)

20:15 - Adam Scott (AUS), Charl Schwartzel (RSA)

20:25 - Ryan Moore, Charley Hoffman

20:35 - Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth

20:45 - Justin Rose (ENG), Sergio Garcia (ESP)