Masters

Garcia ends Major drought, wins Masters

2017-04-10 01:31
Sergio Garcia (Getty Images)
Garrin Lambley - Sport24 Editor

Cape Town - Spain's Sergio Garcia has won the 81st Masters at Augusta National after a thrilling final round shootout with England's Justin Rose.

The Ryder Cup team-mates entered the day tied for the lead at 6-under par and both posted rounds of 3-under par 69, resulting in a playoff.

Garcia had a birdie putt from a little under five-feet to win on the 72nd hole, but pushed it agonisingly wide to the right, after Rose had missed his birdie putt earlier from eight feet.

The pair headed back to the 18th tee for the first playoff hole where Garcia prevailed after a birdie, to Rose's bogey.

Garcia, who had South Africa's Glen Murray on the bag, became the third Spaniard to don the famed Masters Green Jacket after compatriots Seve Ballesteros and José María Olazábal.

In a quirk of fate, Sunday would've been Ballesteros' 60th birthday.

The win was Garcia's first Major title after 73 previous attempts.

South Africa's Charl Schwartzel finished alone in third place after a superb final round of 68, for a 72-hole total of 282, 6-under par.

