Commentator in hot water over sexist comment

Cape Town - World renowned golf commentator Peter Alliss has caused a row after making a sexist
comment about the attire of Sergio Garcia's fiancé as the Spanish star
celebrated winning the Masters on Sunday.
According to the Stuff website, while footage was shown of
Angela Akins reacting to Garcia's first major win in 74
attempts, Alliss' voice was heard saying "she's got the shortest skirt
on the campus".
The 86-year-old commentator, who has worked for the BBC since 1961, made the comment off-mic, but it was still picked up on a live mic and heard in BBC coverage of the Masters.
The BBC has since confirmed Alliss believed he was off air when he made the "lighthearted" comment and accepted it was "inappropriate".
Akins and Garcia have been together almost two years. She is a former
college golfer who has worked as a reporter on the Golf Channel. The pair announced their engagement in January this year and plan to marry in July.
Garcia triumphed at Augusta National, beating European Ryder Cup team-mate, England's Justin Rose, on the first playoff hole to secure his maiden Major title at the age of 37 after 73 previous attempts.
The comment was the latest in a string of sexism rows to engulf the long-serving commentator.
Just earlier this month, Alliss told Newsweek "no matter how you wrap it up, women will never be able to do things that men can do".
"If
we want to be equal, are you going to get a woman fighting for the
heavyweight championship of the world (in) boxing? Are you? Could you?"
"I don’t like to see women punching each other in the chest. I think it will cause irreparable damage."
He stressed his comments were about physical differences, adding: "I’m not talking about being a lawyer or an accountant."
Alliss
added: "I think women are more delicate than men. I like holding chairs
for women. I don’t care for macho women and yet they’re prevalent
today."
In 2002, Alliss called Japanese golfer Shigeki Maruyama "the wily Oriental", while after
the 2015 Open Championship, which was won by American
Zach Johnson, Alliss made a sexist comment about Johnson's wife, Kim
Barclay.
"She is probably thinking - 'if this goes in I get a new
kitchen'," Alliss said as Johnson holed a putt to win the Claret
Jug.
The BBC later apologised for the comment.
Alliss won 31 tournaments in his 28-year career as a professional.