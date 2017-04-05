NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
5 key holes at Augusta Masters

2017-04-05 21:59
Masters (Getty Images)
Augusta - The world's top golfers tee off on Thursday in the 81st Masters tournament on the tricky par-72, 6,798.5-metre Augusta National course.

Each hole at the Masters presents a different challenge, but some are more demanding than others.

Here is a guide to five holes likely to play a role in determining which of the 94 entrants will end up wearing the champions green jacket on Sunday:

Number 1 (445 yards, par 4), known as Tea Olive:

The first tee-shot at a major is always the most agonizing and the Tea Olive at the Masters is no exception, although this slight dog-leg is deceptively simple to work round.

The green is tough to putt and described as "really challenging" by former Masters champion Adam Scott of Australia. Strategically placed bunkers spell danger for approach shots.

Number 8 (570 yards, par 5) Yellow Jasmine:

Risk takers go for the green in two and often end up with dreams shattered by the fairway bunker on the right side.

Wiser heads opt for a good drive, a smart lay-up and a pitch that offers the chance of a birdie putt on a uphill hole with no room for error.

Number 12 (155 yards, par 3) Golden Bell:

Shortest par 3 on the course and one of the most famous holes in golf. Swirling winds and Rae's Creek await to swallow wayward shots. The creek fronts the shallow green with bunkers in front and behind.

It was here that Jordan Spieth hit two balls into the water for a quadruple-bogey 7 that ended his 2016 hopes of back-to-back Masters.

Number 13 (510 yards, par 5) Azalea:

A driver to the center of the fairway will allow a player to go for the green in two. Placement is important because the approach is pitted with hazards from a tributary of Rae's Creek in front of the green to four bunkers behind.

It was here Phil Mickelson, caught in the pine trees, showed his magic in 2010 with a 6-iron through a small gap in the branches and over the creek to about 4 feet from the pin. He missed the eagle putt but went on to win his third Masters title.

Number 15 (530 yards, par 5) Firethorn:

With winds expected to be up on Thursday and Friday this hole will be scary. Only the brave will go for the two-shot approach to the green hoping to avoid a pond that guards the front and a bunker to the right of the green.

Gene Sarazen lives in Masters memory for hitting the "Shot Heard 'Round The World" on this hole in 1935, a 4-wood from 235 yards for an albatross. He won the title in a playoff.

Read more on:    masters  |  golf
