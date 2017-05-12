NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
European Tour

Wallace extends lead at weather-hit Portugal Open

2017-05-12 23:23
Matt Wallace (Gallo Images)
Portimao - England's Matt Wallace extended his lead to five shots in the weather-affected Portugal Open on Friday.

Wallace, who carded 10 birdies in a flawless opening 63, added five more in the first 12 holes of his second round before play was suspended due to darkness, following time lost due Thursday's thunderstorms.

The 27-year-old is on 16 under par and five ahead of Germany's Sebastian Heisele, who followed his opening 64 by carding three birdies and a bogey in 12 holes on day two.

England's Ashley Chesters and France's Matthieu Pavon had set the clubhouse target on nine under after rounds of 71 and 69 respectively.

Pavon was one under par after nine holes when the first round was suspended and when play resumed early on Friday, he made four birdies on the back nine to post a bogey-free 68.

The 24-year-old carded six birdies and two bogeys in round two later on Friday, while Chesters had an eagle, four birdies and four bogeys in his 71.

"I had a bit of momentum this afternoon," Pavon said. "I played very solid to finish round one this morning, which gave me confidence going into round two straight afterwards and I managed to make a few birdies straight away."

